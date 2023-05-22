The wait for AMC’s Dark Winds Season 2 is over. The brand-new second season of the hit Western noir crime thriller, renewed soon after the first season was released, is now all set to arrive this July. Created by Graham Roland of Jack Ryan fame, Dark Winds is based on Tony Hillerman’s popular novel series Leaphorn & Chee. The dark, psychological crime series is set in the 1970s in a remote town in the Navajo Nation and follows a series of inexplicable, violent crimes including murders and robberies. Zahn McClarnon (Longmire) and Kiowa Gordon (The Twilight Saga: New Moon) play the two tribal police officers, Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, respectively, who investigate the cases. The further they dig, the more it extends beyond the physical and seems more surreal, shaking their own spiritual beliefs and pushing them to rediscover themselves.

A period thriller about the American Southwest, its people, and their traditions, the first season of Dark Winds has been critically acclaimed and garnered positive reviews describing it as “unexpectedly admirable and audacious.” McClarnon’s performance as Leaphorn is especially praiseworthy, for his “riveting” characterization of the layered and coiled cop. The first season of this AMC original is based on the third book in Hillerman’s series, Listening Woman, and parts of the fourth book, People of Darkness. The second season will most likely take from the rest of the fourth book.

If you love a tightly-knit crime noir or Western thrillers, then Dark Winds is just what you are looking for. The first season is currently available for streaming on AMC+. So, while you wait for the second season to arrive this summer, you can get up-to-date with the last six episodes. And meanwhile, check out the handy guide below and find out the plot, trailer, release date, cast, characters, and everything we know so far about Dark Winds Season 2.

Dark Winds Season 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, July 30, 2023, exclusively on AMC and AMC+.

How Many Episodes Are in Dark Winds Season 2?

Dark Winds Season 2 follows the same episode count as its first season and is slated for six episodes of 40 – 50 minutes each. All new episodes are set to release weekly, every Sunday, with the final episode expected to release on September 3, 2023. All new episodes are available for early access only for AMC+ subscribers.

Billy Luther, who was a staff writer for the first season directs an episode of the second season. You can watch this space for more updates on all episodes of Dark Winds Season 2.

Is There a Dark Winds Season 2 Trailer?

AMC recently released a teaser trailer for Dark Winds Season 2. Although it’s a short, 45-second clip, the teaser is good enough to hint at what’s coming in the upcoming season of the Western thriller. It’s a lot darker and more ominous than the first season, which is hinted at by a voiceover addressing Leaphorn. The suspense quotient seems to have gone a notch higher this season, as the trailer clip shows a series of attacks on Leaphorn and his aides. Despite being injured, both physically and mentally, the teaser shows Leaphorn resolving to find the truth and put a stop to this twisted, violent game that threatens the entire town.

Watch the teaser here and stay tuned for the latest updates on the full-length trailer and promos of Dark Winds Season 2.

Who Is in the Dark Winds Season 2 Cast?

Dark Winds Season 2 will most likely see the return of many significant characters, not to mention, the leading duo of Leaphorn and Chee. Zahn McClarnon stars as Joe Leaphorn, a tribal police lieutenant based in the town of Kayenta, in Navajo County, and Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee, an undercover FBI agent, and Leaphorn’s newest deputy, and the two team up to investigate a chain of unrelated crimes. Jessica Matten also returns as Bernadette Manuelito, an extremely sharp Navajo tribal police sergeant, who works closely with Leaphorn. Deanna Allison stars as Emma, Leaphorn’s wife and a nurse, along with Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan/Dan DeMarco, a corrupt missionary and used-car salesman who misuses his faith to recruit followers.

Some of the other important characters who we saw in the first season, might be returning for the second as well. We can expect to see Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder a pregnant teenager who is in care of the Leaphorns, Jeremiah Bitsui as Hoski, a mysterious Navajo priest; Eugene Brave Rock as Frank Nakai, a Vietnam War vet and member of an extremist group. Additionally, the second season of Dark Winds will also see a couple of new faces, added to the cat. As announced, Dopesick star Nicholas Logan and Star Trek series star Jeri Ryan have been added to the second season cast in January 2023. Ryan is set to feature as Rosemary Vines, “a femme fatale who leaves a trail of bodies in her wake”, while Logan features as Colton Wolf, an assassin. Both these characters also appear in the book People of Darkness.

Who are the Creators of Dark Winds Season 2?

Dark Winds is created for AMC by Graham Roland, a writer, and producer best known for writing, co-creating, and executive producing the Jack Ryan series. He has also written and produced the hit sci-fi series Fringe, as well as written for shows like Prison Break, Lost, Almost Human, etc. He wrote the first episode of Dark Winds Season 1, and returns to write for the second season with John Wirth, Rhiana Yazzie, Max Hurwitz, DezBaa', Steven P. Judd, Jason Gavin, and Billy Luther, joining him in the writers’ room.

Chris Eyre and Sanford Bookstaver directed the first season of the series, and are expected to return for the second season as well, along with Luther who is set to direct one episode. Both Roland and Eyre also serve as executive producers for the series, along with McClarnon, George R. R. Martin, Robert Redford, Anne Hillerman, Tina Elmo, Vince Gerardis, and Vince Calandra.

Paul Elliott, a cinematographer best known for his work on award-winning projects like House of Cards and No Country for Old Men, has been on board for Dark Winds Season 1. So, it is likely that he’ll return for the cinematography of the second season as well.

When and Where Did Dark Winds Season 2 Film?

The filming of Dark Winds Season 2 started in November 2022, taking place across various locations in New Mexico, including Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo, and was completed in March 2023.

What Is the Story of Dark Winds Season 2?

The first season of Dark Winds leaves a lot of questions unanswered, hinting at more threats to come along the way for the two police officers and their reservation, and how they deal with it, which will be the focus of the second season. McClarnon, who also serves as one of the executive producers on the show, teases the plot for the second season with the hint, “After putting his son’s death to rest, Season 1 ends with Leaphorn parting ways with Chee, but Season 2 brings them back together along with Manuelito to solve a spree of murders on the Navajo Nation.”

Dark Winds Season 2 will explore newer, darker, more threatening events, and pick up from where the first season ended. The series begins with an investigation into a series of strange crimes, which pushed the two cops – Leaphorn and Chee, to face their own demons and past nightmares.

Throughout the first season, the duo’s investigation led to some very disturbing revelations and some bloodshed, disrupting the peaceful reservation that has been under their protection. From a corrupt federal agent to a murder cover-up, and framing Chee, not to mention a personal loss for Leaphorn, a lot happened in the first six episodes of the Western noir. By the end of the season, Chee leaves the FBI and goes back to his home, but a grieving Leaphorn has a lot of loose ends to fix and reaches out to Chee for help. It’s safe to assume that Dark Winds Season 2 will begin from this point, where we might see Chee returning to tribal police and taking up the case where he left because it’s clearly not over yet. In fact, if the teaser trailer of the second season is any indication, things are only going to get more dangerous from here on, as Sgt. Manuelito, Leaphorn, Chee, and Sheriff Gordo Sena deal with dangerous assassins to restore peace and order in town.