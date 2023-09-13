The Big Picture Dark Winds is a refreshing show that goes against the traditional Western genre, featuring indigenous people as the main characters.

Dark Winds starts with a gripping bank heist, setting off a chain of events that unfold beautifully over six episodes.

The show incorporates a clever "whodunit" element, relying on the investigative savvy of the Navajo police force, particularly Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee.

Don't be fooled by some of the images you may have seen of the recently dropped second season of AMC psychological drama Dark Winds, which is now available to stream on Max as well. It's set in what could easily pass as a traditional Western atmosphere, but it's a show you can enjoy even if you're not necessarily a fan of the genre itself. Based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee series of novels, Dark Winds goes against type in almost every way and provides a terrific whodunit element, a bank heist, black magic, and an ideally used MacGuffin worthy of a nod from Alfred Hitchcock himself.

Zahn McClarnon stars as Navajo Nation Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn — who, along with his new college-educated deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Navajo Sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), is charged with finding the murderer of a young girl and an elderly woman while also trying to round up a crew of bank robbers.

What makes Dark Winds more of a genre outlier is the fact that this is a show about indigenous people starring an indigenous cast. The only non-Navajo player is the bad guy (Noah Emmerich), and it's refreshing to see an underrepresented culture get to do its own thing without a John Wayne or Clint Eastwood type barging in with a sense of entitlement and misplaced swagger. We have plenty of those, and while we love those two quintessential cowboys, Dark Winds is a nice change-of-pace Western that really isn't a Western.

Season 2 of 'Dark Winds' Begins With a Bank Heist

Dark Winds bucks expectations from the very outset of Season 2, as we witness several masked men blow up an armored car in Gallup, New Mexico. These robbers kill the guards in cold blood before brazenly taking several bags of cash and escaping via an awaiting helicopter. The show wastes little time establishing that, despite its name and themes, it isn't going to consist of a bunch of guys on horseback with their bows and quiver of arrows on their backs or six-shooters holstered up. This is a 20th-century Navajo reservation setting, and it sticks to that time period — from the wardrobe to the capaciously clunky cars and trucks that are appropriate for the era. You definitely don't have to like Westerns to appreciate the perfect pacing of the show either, as the robbery and subsequent murder set off a chain of events that unfold beautifully over the six-hour-long episodes.

There Is a Clever "Whodunit" Element to 'Dark Winds'

After the opening armored truck heist, Joe Leaphorn discovers the body of a 19-year-old Navajo girl who has been killed under suspicious circumstances. At the same time, two white special agents from the FBI arrive on the scene. Agent Whitover (Emmerich) tries to flex his federal muscle and steer the investigation in a certain direction, but Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito know the people and environment far better than the FBI interlopers. More suspects pop up, including a drifter Catholic priest named James Tso (Jeremiah Bitsui) who has an unusual interest in the case.

Right away, there is a "whodunit" element introduced into the show that relies entirely on the investigative savvy of the Navajo Nation police force — especially Leaphorn and Chee. The two butt heads at the beginning as Leaphorn tries to teach the rookie deputy on the fly. Their relationship is similar to one between a father and son, and they have some of the best dialogue in the second season as the good guys slowly start to warm up to each other — but Chee may not be who he seems, and his allegiance to his people will be tested over the course of the season.

'Dark Winds' Offers the Perfect MacGuffin

A MacGuffin is defined as "an object or device in a movie or a book that serves merely as a trigger for the plot." It is usually something like a briefcase or container that the audience is left to wonder what it contains but knows that it will be central to the story and its resolution. You won't find MacGuffins in traditional Westerns. It's just not a plot device that typically works well in the wide-open plains of the genre. Dark Winds uses it with tremendous aplomb, and it proves why the show is anything but a Western. We won't spoil what the MacGuffin is in Dark Winds, but suffice it to say that master filmmaker and one of the earliest users of the stylistic device, Hitchcock, would have loved it.

'Dark Winds' Feels Much More Like 'True Detective'

From the intro music to the overall tone of Dark Winds, a more apt comparison for this show would be Nic Pizzolatto's critically acclaimed drama True Detective, which has had three excellent seasons on HBO with a fourth installment starring Jodie Foster dropping in a few months. The neo-noirish mood and well-written mystery at the center of Dark Winds remind us of that smart, character-driven series. There are similar elements that work well in both, including black magic and brisk but measured pacing that ratchets up the drama with every scene it builds organically to a satisfying conclusion. It's what the best psychological projects do, and Dark Winds is absolutely in that category. It's a show that doesn't exploit its indigenous people but fully embraces that world, acknowledging all the charming and unique aspects of the proud culture without shying away from the same human elements of political radicalism, greed, sadness, and despair that we all experience. Zahn McClarnon's stellar turn as the lead is just the cherry on top.

