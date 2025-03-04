AMC's adaptation of Graham Roland’s critically acclaimed Navajo-centered psychological thriller. Dark Winds returns with its third season in less than a week, on Sunday, March 9. The new season will dig even deeper into the life of Joe Leaphorn, a lieutenant on the tribal police force. The coming season is likely to raise the stakes for the leading man, Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), and his trusty assistant, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), with new villains taking to the fore to further splinter the unity between the aforementioned duo and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten). One of those new villains will be FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, who has only recently arrived on indigenous land.

Besides Agent Washington who is played by Jenna Elfman, the other threat Season 3 will deliver is Tom Spenser (Bruce Greenwood). However, chances are that the FBI agent will be the one that sticks out like a sore thumb for Leaphorn. Her arrival on Navajo Nation territory is explained with her needing to tie up some old cases. However, her decision not to detail what those cases are exactly, makes the character suspicious and her intent mysterious. Speaking with TV Insider, Elfman teases Washington's motivations: “She has something to prove as a woman in this male-dominated environment.” However, agent Washington isn't exactly a beacon of virtue. Elfman explains:

“At the same time, here she is with her white entitlement just setting herself up on the Rez police station without a second thought about any nuance to that whatsoever that I am on their land. There’s all of these nuances and her having this light flippancy about her as a technique to make people underestimate her.”

Leaphorn's Ghosts From Season 2 Might Catch Up With Him