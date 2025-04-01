Each season of AMC's critically acclaimed Navajo-centered psychological thriller, Dark Winds, is based on a different Leaphorn & Chee novel by Tony Hillerman. The present season has seen the separation of the triumvirate, with Sgt. Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) is away at the border while Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) now have to investigate crimes within Navajo County territory alone. Helmed by John Wirth as showrunner, Season 3 of Dark Winds has combined two novels into one for the present season and Wirth has since discussed how a cohesive narrative was attained, especially for one character.

"We base our seasons on the stories that are presented in Hillman's novels, but for season 3, we did a mashup of two different novels," Wirth explains to Screen Rant in a recent interview. "One is Dance Hall of the Dead, which takes place on the Zuni Reservation, and that's the murder mystery of the boy that we see in this season. And then there's a later novel called The Sinister Pig, where Bernadette is actually down at the border working for Border Patrol, and she gets involved in a drug ring investigation." Bernadette departed the Tribal Police as she was struggling with the value of the rule of law. While she was away, her former superior, Leaphorn, has had his own struggles after breaking the law.

Wirth goes on to explain that the trick with the present season was to blend two separate narratives, in different places and across different agencies, into one. "The trick for us this season was trying to figure out a way to meld those two stories and pull them together so that they were in fact one story," the showrunner explains. "Even though they were living in different places and working for different law enforcement agencies, our Navajo cops and Bernadette are actually working in some respects on the same story that brings them back together. We've had to do a lot of invention in order to make that happen."

There Will Be New Love At Some Point