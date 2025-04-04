There's a dark cloud over Joe and Emma Leaphorn's marriage in a new Collider-exclusive clip from this week's all-new Dark Winds. Last week's shocking revelation has driven a wedge between the two, even as a new, deadly mystery stalks the US Southwest. "Tsékǫ̨’ Hasą́ní (Coal Mine Canyon)," Episode 5 of Dark Winds' Season 3, will premiere on Sunday, April 6, at 9 PM ET on AMC, and will stream the next day on AMC+.

Last week saw Emma Leaphorn (Deanna Allison) find out about the terrible choice her husband, Joe (Zahn McClarnon), made last season; confronted with the knowledge that local businessman B.J. Vines (John Diehl) had engineered the death of their son and several other men in a mining disaster years earlier, Joe took Vines out into the desert and left him to fend for himself. He thought he'd left it behind him, but this season, Vines' skeletal corpse was discovered, and Emma quickly puts the pieces together. In this clip, she's angry — angry that Joe did this without consulting her, and angry that he doesn't think she understands the challenges of his job. Joe, however, doesn't know that he would have done things any differently. She kicks him out of the house, but before he can respond, there's a knock at the door. Who is it? You'll have to find out on Sunday night.

What Is 'Dark Winds' About?

Based on the Leaphorn and Chee crime novels by the late Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds takes place in the 1970s Southwest, and follows three tribal police officers: the veteran Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon), his longtime aide Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), and cynical newcomer Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). The first season centered around the aftermath of a daring and deadly bank robbery by an extremist group, while the second season saw Leaphorn take on the men responsible for his son's death. The current third season revolves around the mysterious disappearance of two boys and the apparently inhuman creature responsible. Meanwhile, Bernadette has left the tribal police to join the border patrol, only to discover that there's a sinister conspiracy afoot, and a persistent FBI agent (Jenna Elfman) is in town to investigate the death of Leaphorn's son's killer.

Dark Winds was developed by Graham Roland (Jack Ryan), and is showrun by John Wirth (Hell on Wheels). It is produced byRoland, McClarnon, Robert Redford, and George R.R. Martin; the latter two cameoed in the third-season premiere. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, which will premiere next year.

"Tsékǫ̨’ Hasą́ní" (Coal Mine Canyon)" premieres on Sunday, April 6, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC; it will stream the next day on AMC+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new clip from "Tsékǫ̨’ Hasą́ní" (Coal Mine Canyon)" below.