It is with great fervor that audiences received the news that the story of Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) will continue to unfold before their eyes come 2025. The thrill of Dark Winds is by no means over yet, as AMC wants another season of crime solving. In that faith, AMC and AMC+ have announced that ahead of the third season, the series will be welcoming notable guest stars, led by Jenna Elfman and Bruce Greenwood. The company also announced the start of production in New Mexico on the third season of the critically acclaimed, noir thriller. While the start of filming is clearly welcoming news, new episodes of the crime drama are not expected until the first months of 2025.

Dark Winds is based on the late Tony Hillerman's '70s-set detective novels, Leaphorn & Chee, and is set in the 1970s in a remote town in the Navajo Nation. The guest cast for the third season will see Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, and Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Tom Spenser. The rest of the guest cast includes Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea) and Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon) as Border Patrol Agents Eleanda Garza and Ivan Muños respectively, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval) as Shorty Bowlegs, and Phil Burke (Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey. Others include Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Dr Reynolds, and Terry Serpico (Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry.

What is Coming in the Third Season of 'Dark Winds'?

The first two seasons of Dark Winds followed the story of McClarnon's Joe Leaphorn, who is the tribal police lieutenant of Kayenta town in Navajo County. Leaphorn is joined in solving a string of unrelated crimes alongside Gordon's Jim Chee, his newest deputy and an undercover FBI agent. The crimes that the duo have to solve usually possess mysterious twists, moving from the realms of the natural into the surreal. It brings the duo ever so close to vicious killers that inhabit the town they call home. The third season will pick up six months after the events of season two and follows Leaphorn and Chee's latest task, which is investigating the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground left as their clues.

Series regular, Jessica Matten will return as Bernadette Manuelito, with her character attempting to settle into her new life with the Border Patrol some 500 miles from home. That transition is halted when she stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications. Another series regular to return is Deanna Allison and guest star A. Martinez. Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland and counts Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin among its executive producers.

The third season of Dark Winds is expected to premiere in the early months of 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

