After the events that transpired at the end of Dark Winds Season 2, things have seriously changed for Zahn McClarnon's Joe Leaphorn, a lieutenant and veteran of the tribal police. Leaphorn turned executioner with regard to B.J. Vines (John Diehl) during the sophomore season, and since the show's return for its third season, the officer has been battling with his demons regarding breaking the law. Sneakily sent in to decipher what caused Vines' demise is Special Agent Sylvia Washington (Jenna Elman), who has since begun to close in on the truth regarding the death. So what makes the federal agent such a potent and dangerous adversary?

"When the writers and I were conceiving the character, I wasn't picturing Jenna Elfman," showrunner John Wirth explained to Screen Rant in an interview regarding the character. "Sometimes I do picture an actor, and I think, 'Yeah, this is like that person or that actor in that movie.' But the more we kind of began to peel the onion on who this character was, I realized that we needed somebody who had special skills." Elfman has a resume which includes roles in Fear the Walking Dead and Two and a Half Men. Wirth goes on to list the skils she brings to the task. "Somebody who could be disarming, not in a funny way, but in a way that keeps them from being taken seriously. Others may not take her ability to threaten their lives seriously, and that requires an actor with a deft touch," he adds.

The arrival of Elfman's Washington at the reservation is not a welcome one as she is out of place. However, it is exactly that which makes her a dangerous opponent to stare down. Wirth adds:

"Upon her arrival, she seems like a person who is not really going to be much of a factor, let alone a threat. But it becomes clear as time goes on that she is actually more capable than they think, and she's starting to pick at and dig through some stuff that everybody wishes could just stay buried."

Washington's Presence Makes Ye'iitsoh's Torment Worse on Leaphorn