AMC's native-led Western crime drama thriller, Dark Winds, is now into its third season, and the drama surrounding the Navajo Nation territory wherein it is set continues to expand, and with it the prospect of exploring different areas of the characters' lives. One of those aspects is romance, and in Dark WInds, the minds of the viewing audience quickly turns to the relationship shared between Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Sgt. Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten). There had been sparks, but the embers finally lit when the two shared a touching goodbye kiss at the end of Season 2. Now, Gordon weighs in on if Jim and Bernadette's relationship is one worth waiting for.

By the time the second season had wrapped its run, Bernadette had departed the tribal police. Struggling with the value of the rule of law, she takes up a role with the U.S. Border Patrol, meaning separation from all she's grown to love. Season 3 has seen her become close to another man, and in an interview with Screen Rant, Gordon discusses the state of their relationship. "I always think back to the phone call in episode 2, which was great," he says. "She's reading her line, and I'm just reading lines off to her while she's doing it. I was tearing up in that moment, and it was like, "What the heck? I'm not even doing this scene. I'm just reading it to her.""

Gordon goes on to explain that while his character has been quite clear with Matten's Bernadette, the pair are not yet in anything official. He does, however, confirm that it'll all come to a head at some point in the future. He adds:

"Just listening to her and watching her, I can feel how we're pining over each other. It's going to come to a head at some point, and Jim's been pretty open with her. But they're not really together, so whatever. If she wants a side piece? She can have it."

Yes! There Is A Chance