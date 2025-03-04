AMC's native-led Western crime drama thriller, Dark Winds, will be premiering its third season on Sunday, March 9. The show has, since its premiere, set a very high bar for itself, and its upcoming season will look to utilize and maintain the headwind. When the show returns, so will series stars Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon. McClarnon plays Joe Leaphorn, a lieutenant and veteran of the tribal police, and Gordon portrays his younger and more cynical partner, Jim Chee. Season 2 ended with so much drama for both local lawmen, with Leaphorn turning execution with regard to B.J. Vines (John Diehl) and Chee slowly but surely beginning to believe in the spiritual or supernatural forces at work in the world,

When Season 3 arrives, audiences will see Leaphorn battling with the consequences of his actions from the previous season. He'd have to wade off those ghosts and return to solving crime once more...having committed one. His partner, Gordon's Chee, will return to the Navajo police force alongside Leaphorn, after taking on a private investigator role in Season 2. Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Gordon teased what the coming season holds for his character, noting that Season 3 of Dark Winds will have some of its focus on Chee's history. “He’s battling his past as well, what he’s been through and what he still hasn’t confronted,” Gordon teases of Chee’s journey in the coming season, drawing parallels with Leaphorn’s own struggles. Noting the importance for Chee to “stay busy” for now, Gordon adds:

“He’s throwing himself into community work, being a cop again, and working side by side with Leaphorn is what he really wants to do right now.”

Another aspect of Chee's life which is likely to come under the spotlight is his relationship with Sgt. Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten). Struggling with the value of the rule of law, Bernadette takes a job with the U.S. Border Patrol, which means leaving everything behind. After their passionate kiss in the Season 2 finale, that list most definitely includes Chee, and it'd be interesting to see where the road leads for both of them.

Who is Behind 'Dark Winds' Season 3?