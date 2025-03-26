AMC's adaptation of Graham Roland’s critically acclaimed Navajo-centered psychological thriller, Dark Winds has begun its third season run. The show has seen the return of Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn, a lieutenant and veteran of the tribal police. It has been a tough season for Leaphorn so far, as the officer struggles with the guilt of having to turn executioner with regard to B.J. Vines (John Diehl) in Season 2. Leaphorn's partner and trusty assistant, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), has returned to the force, and the younger officer is oblivious to the truth regarding Vines' death.

The show's latest episode is titled "Ch'į́į́dii (Ghosts)" and Special Agent Sylvia Washington (Jenna Elfman) has found Vines' body in the desert, triggering a bout of guilt for Joe, some of it supernatural. Jim is sure to notice and Gordon has since discussed how his character's relationship with Joe has evolved amid the suspicion. Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, Gordon reveals that the supernatural angle of things is sure to draw Jim's attention, saying, "Yeah, Jim Chee's not a very superstitious guy when it comes to all the witchy stuff, but he's seeing it how it affects Leaphorn this season. He's got to give him something there, and he can't just completely write it off,"

Once he gets a sniff of something being off, Jim isn't one to just let it slide without further scrutiny. Looking ahead, Gordon confirms this will be exactly the same as regards his suspicions of Joe. He adds:

"He knows Leaphorn's acting strange, and this isn't normal for him. There's obviously something at play, and he wants to get to the bottom of it, but he doesn't have enough information to really suspect anything of Joe. There is evidence that could point to motive, but I don't think Jim believes Leaphorn is capable of murder."

Joe's Secret Will Be Safe With Jim Should He Reveal It