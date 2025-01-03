After witnessing how things turned out for Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) in Dark Winds Season 2, fans are eager to see what’s next for him in the third season. As you may recall, in Season 2, Leaphorn found out the truth behind his son’s murder, prompting him to take matters into his own hands. We will learn how his decision affects him when Dark Winds returns with Season 3 on March 9.

Fortunately, before the new season premieres, Dark Winds' showrunner John Wirth gave a glimpse of the installment in an interview with TV Insider, teasing a haunted future for Leaphorn.

“Leaphorn’s guilt over his decision to leave Vines in the desert is haunting him in a few ways: he’s losing sleep; he’s seeing dead Vines in his nightmares; he’s seeing ants everywhere — swarms of ants; and now, there’s a monster, and it’s stalking him.”

Elaborating on the “stalking,” the showrunner added:

“Leaphorn is stalked by a bogeyman from his childhood. Early on, he’s unable to understand its existence, but as the season goes on, he comes to realize he must confront the monster and kill it before it kills him.”

That’s not all for Dark Winds’ lead character, as in Season 3, there will also be higher stakes for Leaphorn, after avenging his son’s murder by “crossing the rubicon of his own moral compass.” Wirth revealed:

“There’s no going back and in Season 3 Leaphorn is on the verge of losing everything — his job, his freedom, and his marriage.”

Chee and Bernie’s Future in ‘Dark Winds’ Season 3

In addition to Leaphorn’s crisis, the series exec spoke of what’s ahead for Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten):

“For Bernadette, she abandons her rez family and strikes out on her own to prove she can make it — only to find herself up to her eyeballs in a dangerous case. Jim Chee finds himself back in uniform and still on the rez, but not a part of either. The new murder case brings up long-buried trauma from his childhood, which is exacerbated by his unrequited feelings for Bernadette.”

Dark Winds Season 3, which began filming in April 2024 in New Mexico, is set six months after the events of Season 2’s finale as Leaphorn and Chee investigate the disappearance of two boys. With only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground to go off of, old demons haunt Leaphorn in his attempt to find answers. While Leaphorn and Chee’s investigation unfolds, Bernadette is settling into her new life 500 miles away from home with the Border Patrol, where she encounters a conspiracy.

New episodes of Dark Winds arrive on March 9. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the upcoming season.