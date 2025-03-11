Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 1.

As the title implies, AMC’s Dark Winds is a mostly serious, even grave series. Based on the Leaphorn & Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman, the show follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and his colleagues in the Tribal Police force of Navajo County, Arizona, as they investigate dangerous crimes on the reservation, some of which include elements that seem to border on the supernatural. However, over its first two seasons, the show has also done a good job of establishing a dry sense of humor in its lighter moments. The third season premiere pays off that past work by delivering a highly amusing scene featuring cameos from two of the show's celebrity producers that stands out from the tense drama found in the rest of the episode without seeming forced or completely out of place.

Which Celebrities Cameo in 'Dark Winds' Season 3?