Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) is in deep trouble in the first look at the third season premiere of Dark Winds. Collider has an exclusive clip of the first five minutes of the acclaimed Southwest-set crime drama. Dark Winds' third season premieres Sunday, March 9 only on AMC and AMC+.

The clip opens with David Bowie's "Space Oddity" playing over a stricken Leaphorn, who's lying prone in the dirt with a feathered dart stuck in his neck. He regains consciousness and pulls the dart out of his neck, but its lingering effects prevent him from getting to his feet. This is a serious problem, because he quickly realizes that he's not alone. After radioing for help, he manages to crawl to cover - and slowly, agonizingly, peers over a rock to see who else is out there with him. As we see in the final seconds of the clip, whatever it is, it isn't happy...or human. What happens next? You'll have to tune in on March 9 to find out.

What is 'Dark Winds' About?