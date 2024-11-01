Following the tribal police lieutenant of Kayenta town in Navajo County, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), and undercover FBI agent Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), AMC's smash-hit Western noir Dark Winds has become a major player in the realm of television crime series. A highly-rated critical darling that has become a fond favorite of millions of viewers too, Dark Winds was thankfully renewed for a third outing back in September 2023, with the promise of more puzzle-solving thrills in the future. Excitingly, that future is now almost the present, with confirmation that Dark Winds Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with viewing available via AMC or AMC+.

Not only that but a heart-stopping trailer for the third season has been released and can be viewed below. Dark Winds' next outing is set to see the return of several fan-favorite faces, as well as the introduction of a plethora of famous guest stars. Joining McClarnon and Gordon in Dark Winds Season 3 are the likes of Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea) as Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon) as Ivan Muños, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval) as Shorty Bowlegs, and Phil Burke (Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey. Others include Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Dr Reynolds, and Terry Serpico (Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry.

What Is 'Dark Winds' Season 3 About?

With the show boasting the coveted 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it's clear to see just how beloved Dark Winds is with critics. Beautifully respecting the original novels but not afraid to take creative liberties to enhance the viewing experience, Graham Roland and co have already crafted a show that is aging like a fine wine, with a third outing certainly hotly-anticipated. After Season 2 tackled murderers and cult conspiracies, an explosive finale left many desperately yearning for more. Thankfully, Season 3 is now not far away, so dust off your sheriff's badge and buckle in for an upcoming outing that promises to be bigger and bolder than before. A synopsis for Season 3 reads:

"The expanded third season, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications."

Dark Winds Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, March 9, 2025, on AMC and AMC+. You can catch up with the first two seasons on AMC+ now.

Dark Winds Set in the 1970s on a remote Navajo reservation, this crime thriller follows tribal police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee as they investigate a series of brutal crimes that challenge their spiritual beliefs and personal lives. The show blends mystery, culture, and the harsh realities of life in the Southwest. Release Date June 12, 2022 Creator Graham Roland Cast Noah Emmerich , Kiowa Gordon , Eugene Brave Rock , Elva Guerra , Zahn McClarnon , Deanna Allison , Rainn Wilson , Jessica Matten , Jeremiah Bitsui Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

