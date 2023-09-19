This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Good news for fans of AMC+'s investigative thriller series Dark Winds: the series has just been renewed for a third seaosn on the streamer. Also currently available to stream on Max, the series based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee novels follows Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn, a tribal police lieutenant investigating various crimes in Navajo County, Arizona. The series also stars Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten.