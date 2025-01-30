It’s almost time to return to the American South West and tackle another mystery alongside Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep) with the Season 3 arrival of Dark Winds set for a March 9 premiere. Now that we’re just a little bit over a month away from the next batch of episodes, the show’s home network of AMC has unveiled a new trailer, giving audiences a better idea of what’s to come from the dark thriller. Of course, McClarnon will be back in the leading role of Joe Leaphorn, with the fresh look also teasing the return of Kiowa Gordon’s (The Red Road) Jim Chee, as the two detectives take on their latest puzzling case.

The sun is blazing down on the two police officers in the newly released trailer for Season 3 of Dark Winds, as they head out to the desert to investigate another baffling mystery. This time, their attention is called to a double-missing persons case, after two young men seemingly vanish without a trace from under the red rocks and buttes that mark the desolate yet gorgeous landscape. With very little to go off, Leaphorn dives head first into his latest mission, but soon stumbles when he’s hit with a big dose of reality thanks to a new FBI agent portrayed by Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg). As Leaphorn and Chee follow the faded path of their perp, they’re given an extra hand of help from former sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) who recently switched careers and joined the Border Patrol. With all their know-how and years of experience combined, the trio hope to catch the boys’ captor before he strikes again. But, it certainly won’t be easy as the trailer foreshadows plenty of dangerous and perhaps deadly situations lying ahead for our heroic protagonists.

The New Additions to Season 3 of ‘Dark Winds’

Joining the returning cast of Dark Winds is a guest starring list of actors that, along with Elfman, includes the likes of Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher), Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon), Raoul Max Trujillo (Black Fox), Derek Hinkey (American Primeval), Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven), Tonantzin Carmelo (Into the West), Terry Serpico (The Purge: Election Year) and Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels).

You can check out the hot-off-the-press trailer for Dark Winds’ upcoming third season above before it premieres on March 9 and check out the previous two seasons now streaming on AMC+.