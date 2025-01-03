AMC+ has released a sneak peek at the third and much-awaited season of the psychological thriller Dark Winds. Season 3 is scheduled to debut in about two months and will comprise eight episodes, compared to the previous seasons, which had six each. Dark Winds last aired on September 3, 2023, with that excellent Season 2 finale, "Hózhó náhásdlįį," that saw Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) discover evidence connecting their cases, only for Leaphorn to realize justice won't be easily served. At the same time, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) prepared for a significant life change –taking on a new job with the Border Patrol.

Reports reveal that the new chapter of Dark Winds is set six months after the events of Season 2’s finale as Leaphorn and Chee investigate the disappearance of two boys. With only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground to go off of, old demons haunt Leaphorn in his attempt to find answers. While Leaphorn and Chee’s investigation unfolds, Bernadette is settling into her new life 500 miles away from home with the Border Patrol, where she comes across a conspiracy.

“When I was a boy, when I went to school, we were taught that the monsters walked the earth,” Leaphorn says in the Dark Winds Season 3 teaser as he searches through what looks like a tunnel. A series of disturbing scenes follow, including one showing a multitude of ants and another capturing a monster behind the curtains. What’s more? Leaphorn is seen lying unconscious in the dark until he is awakened by a radio call. Check out the spooky trailer below!

‘Dark Winds’ Is A Phenomenal Creation

Created by Graham Roland, Dark Winds is an adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel series. Ever since its debut on AMC and AMC+ on June 12, 2022, it has received positive attention from both fans and critics, leading to its renewal –twice! The acclaimed series was renewed for a third season in September 2023 and will premiere this March. Furthermore, Season 3 of Dark Winds was said to have begun filming in April 2024 in New Mexico, with notable guest stars, led by Jenna Elfman and Bruce Greenwood, announced at the time.

The third installment of Dark Winds launches on March 9. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates before its arrival, and catch up on past seasons on AMC+.

WATCH ON AMC+