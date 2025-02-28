The next eight weeks or thereabouts are set to be a joyride for fans of Graham Roland’s critically acclaimed Navajo-centered psychological thriller. Dark Winds returns with its third season on Sunday, March 9, with another deep dive into the life of Joe Leaphorn, a lieutenant on the tribal police force. In anticipation of the new season, TV Insider caught up with Zahn McClarnon, who portrays the lead character in the already-renewed series, and he previews what’s ahead for his character while also hinting at some intense crime storylines.

The opening scene of Dark Winds Season 3 is admittedly an unpleasant one for Leaphorn, which may imply tough occurrences ahead for him. When asked if this would be his character’s most troubling season yet, McClarnon teased the hard-working cop facing the results of his actions from Season 2, saying:

“Joe dealt with dark uses in the first two seasons, but this year is a continued exploration of the ramifications of the Leaphorn family’s tragedy. There are consequences for Joe’s actions last season that affect his mental state and his marriage to Emma [Deanna Allison]. He’s struggling with guilt as he questions his moral compass on some of his choices. There’s a lot of fear and anxiety this season.”

The actor also spoke of the lawman becoming on the edge in the new season of Dark Winds when FBI agent Sylvia Washington (guest star Jenna Elfman) begins to suspect Leaphorn was involved in the death of B.J. Vines. Keep in mind that the agent is tasked with discovering who and what killed Vines and her suspicions could lead Leaphorn to lose everything. As McClarnon shared, “He possibly could lose his job, his family, everything!”

What Else Is Coming in 'Dark Winds' Season 3?