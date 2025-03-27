AMC's psychological thriller series Dark Winds is expanding its call-sheet for Season 4 with the addition of actor Chaske Spencer. Known for his performances in The Twilight Saga, The English, and the Marvel miniseries Echo, Spencer will take on the recurring role of Sonny, a recruiter who draws young Navajo men into a Los Angeles-based crime syndicate. This news comes on the heels of unfolding events on the show, which is now into its third season after its premiere on AMC on March 9, 2025.

Based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee novels, Dark Winds is set in 1971 within the Navajo Nation, where tribal police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) navigate a series of crimes that initially look unconnected but soon lead to a complex web of criminal conspiracy. In the course of their work, they are faced with overcoming personal demons and moral dilemmas along the way. It will be interesting to watch how the inclusion of Spencer further broadens the plot's focus on the challenges faced by Native Americans transitioning between reservation life and urban environments.

Spencer joins on the back of his recent work on the Peacock horror series Teacup, where he plays the role of Ruben Shanley. In 2024, he played Henry "Black Crow" Lopez in Marvel/Disney+’s Echo, a spin-off of Hawkeye. He was the lead actor in the Western TV miniseries The English for Amazon/BBC, for which he was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Leading Actor. He is also billed to feature in the upcoming feature film Park Avenue, alongside Fiona Shaw, which premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last month. Spencer will next be seen in the neo-Western crime thriller feature, Wind River: The Next Chapter.

Who Else Is in the Cast of ‘Dark Winds’ Season 4?