The Dark Winds will blow once more. The acclaimed AMC drama series has been renewed for a fourth season. The news comes in advance of the series' third-season premiere, which will air on AMC on March 9, 2025, and will stream on AMC+ the next day. In further good news for fans of the neo-Western series, the fourth season will also have eight episodes, much like the upcoming third season; the first and second seasons only had six episodes apiece.

The fourth season will also see the directorial debut of series star Zahn McClarnon. McClarnon has had prominent roles on Longmire, Fargo, The Son, and Westworld; he is also an executive producer on Dark Winds. Says McClarnon:

"I’m looking forward to exploring and inhabiting the character of Joe Leaphorn once again in Season 4, and I’m excited to make my directorial debut on a show that means so much to me."

Season four is set to begin filming on location in New Mexico in March, and will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2026.

What Is 'Dark Winds' About?