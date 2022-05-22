In 1970, American detective author, Tony Hillerman released the first book in the Leaphorn and Chee book series, a crime fiction novel called The Blessing Way. The book introduced us to two Navajo Tribal Police officers called Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee. We followed the duo’s journey in over 18 books and by 1991, a feature film called The Dark Wind was released. The film was produced by Patrick Markey and Robert Redford. Over 30 years later, it was announced that AMC was working on a TV adaptation based on Hillerman’s Leaphorn and Chee book series and the executive producers of the show were none other than Robert Redford of The Dark Wind and Game of Thrones’ George R.R. Martin.

Dark Winds is set in the 1970s on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation and follows the lives of the two Navajo police officers, Joe Leaphorn (played by Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (played by Kiowa Gordon). The officers face a series of seemingly unrelated crimes and as they search for clues in the case, they are forced to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with their own personal traumatic pasts. Dark Winds was created by Graham Roland and directed by Chris Eyre and Sanford Bookstaver. Vince Calandra will serve as the showrunner and executive producer of the show. Also working as executive producers on the show are Graham Roland, Zahn McClarnon, Tina Elmo, Vince Gerardis, Chris Eyre, George R. R. Martin, and Robert Redford.

The writers' room for Dark Winds was led by Roland and consists entirely of Native American writers. Filming for the show began on August 23, 2021, and a majority of locations were in New Mexico. Other locations that were used include Monument Valley, Kayenta, Española, and Mexican Hat. Dark Winds is hitting your TV screens soon so, from release date to streaming details, here’s everything you need to know about AMC’s noir thriller series.

What Is Dark Winds About?

Here's the official synopsis for Dark Winds from AMC:

“Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, the year is 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley. Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee. Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.”

Watch the Dark Winds Trailer

The trailer throws us right into a murder scene. Two people were murdered in a hotel and Leaphorn investigates the scene and expresses that the scene suggests foul play. We are then introduced to Leaphorn’s deputy, Chee who is new to the department. Together, Leaphorn and Chee begin to solve the crimes that have been going on in their community. The duo questions different people but runs into roadblocks, causing them to have no leads or suspects in the case. Meanwhile, there’s another crime going on in town that leads to the death of someone called Anna. Leaphorn holds a picture of Anna and sobs while Chee promises to find out who killed Anna. Who’s committing these crimes? Who’s Anna to Leaphorn? Will the duo finally catch the killer? The trailer leaves us with questions only the show can answer.

Dark Winds Season 1 will premiere on Sunday, June 12, 2022, on AMC and AMC+ with two episodes. It will air on AMC at 9 pm ET/PT.

How Many Episodes Does Dark Winds Have?

Dark Winds is set to have six episodes. The final episode is set to arrive on July 10 on AMC+ and July 17 on AMC.

Where Can You Stream Dark Winds?

Dark Winds will premiere exclusively on AMC and AMC+. After the premiere, one new episode will debut every Sunday on AMC, and AMC+ subscribers will get to see an additional episode a week early, starting from June 19. If you don’t have AMC+, you can sign up for $9 a month or get an annual subscription of $83.88.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Dark Winds?

Dark Winds stars Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn. McClarnon is known for his recurring role as Officer Mathias in the 2012 western crime show, Longmire. He also starred as Toshaway in the 2017 western drama series, The Son. McClarnon’s work spans beyond western shows. He starred as Yvon in the 2020 drama show, Barkskins and also appeared in the 2021 Marvel TV show, Hawkeye.

Kiowa Gordon stars as Jim Chee in Dark Winds. Gordon is best known for his role as the shapeshifter Embry Call in The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn. He is also known for his role as Junior in the 2014 short-lived drama, The Red Road. Dark Winds also stars Noah Emmerich as Whitover, a burned-out FBI agent with a dying career. You might recognize Emmerich from his role in the 2013 spy drama show, The Americans, for which his portrayal of FBI agent Stan Beeman earned him the Critics Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Emmerich has also been featured in movies such as The Truman Show (1998) and Super 8 (2011).

Rainn Wilson plays the role of Devoted Dan, a degenerate missionary who depends on his faith to gain followers. Wilson is best known for his role as Dwight Schrute in the NBC American mockumentary remake of the 2001 BBC series of the same name, The Office. Wilson received the Emmy Award nominations for Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times in a row for his role in The Office. Wilson also starred as Trevor on the sitcom Mom and had a recurring role as Arthur Martin in the HBO dark comedy series, Six Feet Under.

Dark Winds was created by Graham Roland. Roland is credited as the writer of many critically acclaimed shows such as Prison Break, Lost, Fringe, Almost Human, and Jack Ryan. Roland also co-produced some of the shows he wrote such as Fringe and Almost Human. Roland is credited for one of the episodes of Dark Winds and also serves as executive producer of the show.

George R. R. Martin is also an executive producer for Dark Winds. Martin is best known for writing the series of award-winning epic fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, which were adapted into one of HBO’s biggest shows, Game of Thrones. Martin served as a producer on some episodes of Game and Thrones and is also the creator and executive producer of the upcoming prequel to Game of Thrones titled House of the Dragon.

Robert Redford is also credited as an executive producer in Dark Winds. This isn’t the first time Redford is working on an adaptation of the Leaphorn and Chee book series. As mentioned above, Redford produced the 1991 film adaptation of the book series called The Dark Wind. He also worked as the executive producer of the 2002 film Skinwalkers, also based on a Leaphorn and Chee novel, which was written by his son James Redford and directed by Chris Eyre. Chris Eyre has also returned for the new TV series and is credited as an executive producer.

