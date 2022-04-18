AMC released today the trailer for Dark Winds, an upcoming noir thriller TV show based on a sprawling book series. Set in the early 70s’ Monument Valley, the story follows a duo of Navajo police officers who need to figure out what is the connection between seemingly unrelated crimes. The series is set to premiere in mid-June and is produced by heavyweight industry professionals such as George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) and Robert Redford (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid).

The trailer for Dark Winds reveals that the duo of detectives from the story will have a heck of a job ahead of them, as they will set to out to scour 27,000 square miles after a possible serial killer commits a double homicide in a hotel room – and their task is made increasingly difficult due to the lack of leads and witnesses. How do you find a criminal who’s practically invisible?

The series’ trailer makes it seem like the story will play out like Taylor Sheridan’s Hell or High Water and Wind River, in the sense that the deeper the investigation gets, the darker and scarier the story gets when destructive secrets come out. The episodes are directed by Chris Eyre, who previously helmed 1998’s Smoke Signals.

Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland (Prime Video’s Jack Ryan), who adapts the story from the series of Leaphorn & Chee novel series by author Tony Hillerman. First released back in 1970, the detective series is made up of 25 books, with the newest released this month. The TV series is helmed by Emmy nominee Vince Calandra, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Calandra is no stranger to gritty and investigative stories, having written for HBO’s Sharp Objects, Castle Rock, and UnREAL.

The cast of Dark Winds stars Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs), Kiowa Gordon (Roswell, New Mexico), and Jessica Matten (Burden of Truth). The series also features Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Deanna Allison (Edge of America), and Rainn Wilson (The Office).

AMC premieres Dark Winds on June 12 with two episodes. The rest of the season will roll out weekly, and AMC+ subscribers are set to have early access to new episodes.

Check out the official synopsis here:

Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, The Son, Westworld, Fargo) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon, The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

You can watch the trailer and check out the poster below:

