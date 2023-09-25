The Big Picture Dark Winds is a unique TV Western that focuses on real-world issues on the Navajo Reservation in the 1970s, setting it apart from shows like Yellowstone.

The series is based on the Leaphorn & Chee novels by Tony Hillerman, with some variations from the original plot, and has been previously adapted into films and made-for-TV productions.

Dark Winds has received critical acclaim and has been a trailblazer for Native American representation, with a diverse writer's room and a strong focus on the characters and their stories. The show has already been renewed for a third season.

In our post-Yellowstone world, it's easy to think that every TV Western airing now derives from Taylor Sheridan's landmark Paramount series. Maybe there's some string of truth in the fact that it helped rejuvenate the tired genre, but shows like Dark Winds prove that the Western is a lot more than just a cowboy fantasy. The series follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and undercover FBI agent Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they unravel a secret conspiracy happening on the Navajo Reservation in the American Southwest. To say that Dark Winds is a vast departure from something like Yellowstone is an understatement, but what's more, is that the story has been around for far longer than Sheridan's hit series.

Of course, the Southwest's Navajoland is a very real place, and many of the issues that folks face on the Rez still exist today. Other television projects like the A&E-turned-Netflix series Longmire (which also featured McClarnon as a Tribal Police officer) and the critically acclaimed Reservation Dogs touched on many of these same issues in a modern-day context (and let's not forget about Sheridan's 2017 film Wind River), but what makes Dark Winds especially unique is the specific time period it takes place in. Set in the 1970s, the series has garnered not only critical acclaim but led to the question: is Dark Winds based on a true story?

The Story Behind 'Dark Winds'

The short and skinny of it is that Dark Winds isn't based on a true story, even if it seems like it should be. Yes, the series tackles real-world issues and highlights fascinating characters along the way, but the events are entirely fictional. Yet, rather than being based on nothing at all, the series derives its plot from the Leaphorn & Chee series of novels originally penned by Tony Hillerman, specifically Listening Women and People of Darkness. Of course, the show varies significantly from the plot of the original books (more on that in a minute) but is overall an excellent adaptation that best highlights the characters of Leaphorn, Chee, and Officer Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten).

But AMC's Dark Winds isn't the first adaptation of the rich source material. The first time was in 1991 with the feature film adaptation of The Dark Wind. The film starred Longmire's Lou Diamond Phillips as Jim Chee and Fred Ward as Joe Leaphorn (who doesn't actually appear in the original novel) and was produced by none other than Robert Redford. A major fan of the Leaphorn & Chee novels, Redford went on to executive produce adaptations of Skinwalkers, A Thief of Time, and Coyote Waits, which starred Wes Studi as Joe Leaphorn and Adam Beach as Jim Chee. Redford's son James Redford penned the first of these made-for-TV productions, which ended their PBS run in 2004.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Dark Winds was born. Created by Graham Roland, the AMC series reunites Robert Redford with director Chris Eyre (who directed Skinwalkers and A Thief of Time), and has added none other than Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin, himself an old friend of Hillerman's, to its long list of executive producers. With a writer's room full of Native American screenwriters, and plenty of rich history to pull from, Dark Winds is one of those shows that hit the mark every chance it got. "The funny thing is, it’s been 23 years since I did Smoke Signals," Eyre told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "We were envisioning this whole renaissance of Native American representation and filmmaking, I think we were ahead of our time."

The 'Leaphorn & Chee' Chronology, Explained

To fully appreciate the Dark Winds saga, one has to look back on the original novels that inspired the series. Author Tony Hillerman first gained notoriety in 1970 when he published the novel The Blessing Way (fans of The X-Files may note that the same title was used for the Season 3 premiere, which likewise focuses on the Navajo ceremony of "Blessing Way"). Originally, Leaphorn was the main focus of the series, and so the next two installments (Dance Hall of The Dead and Listening Women) all followed the Tribal Police Lieutenant as he served the Navajo Nation.

By the fourth novel, Hillerman took a drastic turn. 1980's People of Darkness pushed Leaphorn aside in favor of the younger model, Jim Chee, who served as the new protagonist. Chee also got two more solo novels, The Dark Wind and The Ghostway, before Hillerman once again changed the status quo. By the seventh novel, Skinwalkers, he had officially partnered the Navajo duo together as they trailed on the hunt of, well... a skinwalker. From then on, Leaphorn and Chee worked together for the next 11 novels, and though Leaphorn does retire at some point down the line, Chee isn't left completely alone.

In the twelfth novel, The Fallen Man, Bernadette Manuelito is introduced, and by the last of Hillerman's novels, she and Chee are married. After 18 novels in the Leaphorn & Chee series, Hillerman effectively ends the narrative with the final installment The Shape Shifter, itself a fun reference to the first case the characters worked together. Unfortunately, Hillerman died two years later on October 26, 2008, of pulmonary failure — but even that wouldn't be the end of our favorite Navajo officers.

The 'Leaphorn & Chee' Novels Are a Family Affair

Nearly a decade after 2006's The Shape Shifter, another Leaphorn & Chee novel was published, this time by Hillerman's own daughter Anne Hillerman. Beginning with Spider Woman's Daughter, the younger Hillerman focused on Manuelito as the main character, with our two heroes still present in the narrative. By the 2015 sequel, Rocks With Wings, the series was renamed Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito as the main cast had shifted once again, largely centering on the married Chee and Manuelito's adventures with Leaphorn in the background.

This no doubt affected the way that AMC's Dark Winds was structured, with Jessica Matten's "Bernie" being a much bigger presence in the narrative than she was originally. This is a wonderful change too, as it changes the dynamic between our characters, adds a well-constructed father-daughter dynamic to her relationship with Leaphorn, and gives her more agency on screen. Even as the series currently airs, Anne Hillerman is working on more Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito adventures, with two releases since the television show began: 2022's The Sacred Bridge and 2023's The Way of the Bear.

Talking with The Christian Science Monitor, Hillerman revealed her reasoning for continuing her father's work: "People asked if there [were] any more books in the works. I would have to say no, and I could really read the disappointment in their faces... I was also missing "Uncle Joe" and "Uncle Jim." I’d basically grown up with those characters." Yet, she knows that she's not her father and the task of writing more stories in his world was daunting, yet she stuck to it. "I also knew I'd have to show my novel to my mom, Dad's first editor and his best and kindest critic... After I got a decent draft, I showed it to her. She called and said, 'I want you to know that Dad would be proud of you.'"

What's Next for 'Dark Winds'?

The first season of Dark Winds was a trailblazer for Native representation and continues to be one of the best first seasons of a neo-Western in years. The second was just as excellent, with constant twists and turns to keep the narrative fresh all while tugging tightly on the heartstrings involved. Now that Dark Winds has officially been renewed for a third season, the possibilities are endless as to which Hillerman story the show could adapt next.

Of course, now that Listening Women and People of Darkness have been adapted, focusing a bit more on the classic adventures that Leaphorn and Chee shared together might be the best way to go (with some plotlines from those early books peppered in for good measure). Skinwalkers is obviously a fan-favorite, despite having been done before, but others, including Anne Hillerman's recent adaptations, are certainly on the table. Wherever the series goes next, rest assured that Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito will have it under control.

