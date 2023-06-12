Known for perfectly combining joy and gloom, black comedies are one of the most appealing movie genres to general audiences. Although the dark sense of humor these movies feature may not appeal to everyone, these morbid satires often turn out to be extremely enticing watches for certain viewers.

Balancing elements of tragedy and comedy, often featuring emotionally distressed characters, the genre is also known for tackling controversial topics and not shying away from showcasing its bold takes. But with a range so wide, which are the darkest comedies?

10 'Very Bad Things' (1998)

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

In this entertaining crime thriller by Peter Berg, a group of friends travel to Las Vegas for a bachelor party. However, everything starts to crumble when a woman is killed. In the meantime, as the wedding approaches and the bodies pile up, the characters begin to turn on each other.

On the platform, it is evident that the twisted Very Bad Things is a crucial watch when it comes to the black comedy genre — when users were asked which is the "darkest comedy" they have ever seen, BlotchComics could not help mentioning the film. In a reply comment, a user noted that the savage comedy is both "dark and funny," with "likable actors playing terrible people."

9 'Death to Smoochy' (2002)

Image via Warner Bros.

Starring the iconic late Robin Williams, Danny DeVito, and Edward Norton, Death to Smoochy is an enthralling watch that also blends comedy and crime. When a children's program host named Rainbow Randolph gets fired, Sheldon Mopes finds success as his replacement in almost no time.

"I have been championing Death to Smoochy for decades. It's one of my favorite comedies of all time with a great script and an all-star cast," PoopsmithJ admitted on the website. "Considering the internet's obsession with Danny DeVito, I can't believe this hasn't come up." The memorable black comedy feature directed by DeVito illustrates the world of children's television and is certainly among Redditors' picks.

8 'World's Greatest Dad' (2009)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Yet another flick starring the talented Robin Williams, World's Greatest Dad invites viewers on an intriguing ride as it depicts the humiliating (and accidental) death of a high school teacher's son, showcasing the lengths the teacher would go to achieve the fame and receive the attention he always wished for.

While some users on the platform believe that the Bobcat Goldthwait movie is midnight dark and that a film doesn't "get much darker than high school suicide" (via a now-deleted account), others, including mjmax, argue that the World's Greatest Dad "just blows past dark comedy and into depressing." In truth, there are very few movies about a father who inadvertently profits from his teenage son's death.

7 'Happiness' (1998)

Image via Good Machine

Despite its suggestive title, Happiness is also quite the disheartening watch, though it is equal parts thought-provoking. The ensemble comedy by Todd Solondz centers on the three Jordan sisters as they navigate through life and desperately attempt to find meaning and human connection.

Although a comedy, the 1998 drama also provides viewers with a deep reflection on relationships, loneliness, and true contentment. According to Mammothhair, what makes Happiness so interesting is how it "goes places that movies usually don't. It may be shock comedic value on one level, but the structure and characters are great." Another Redditor describes the film as "equal parts hilarious and soul crushing."

6 'Four Lions' (2010)

Image via Studiocanal UK

Directed by Christopher Morris, Four Lions is a highly provocative British political satire revolving around a group of four radicalized Muslim British men (Riz Ahmed, Arsher Ali, Nigel Lindsay, and Kayvan Novak) as they come up with an incompetent plan to become suicide bombers.

Morris' slapstick comedy is most likely not to everyone's taste. However, despite its initially seemingly tasteless premise, its clever writing is guaranteed to surprise audiences. "Four Lions is so funny it's hard to remember what they are doing is absolutely horrid, until the end," SaulsAll wrote.

5 'The Lobster' (2015)

Image via Element Pictures

Starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz, this peculiar and mind-bending Yorgos Lanthimos feature is set in a dystopian society where single individuals are forced to find a mate within 45 days with the risk of being turned into their chosen animal if that doesn't happen.

An overlooked film of the genre, the surrealist The Lobster masterfully examines modern dating culture and the dangers of societal oppression. "The Lobster is 100% a dark comedy and would put most of these other movies being mentioned to shame," HooptyDooDooMeister commented. In a different comment, OneEyedCoral admitted that they find the film "extremely dark and hilarious."

4 'In Bruges' (2008)

Image Via Focus Features

It seems to be a lucky day for fans of both dark comedies and Colin Farrell. The actor takes a part in Martin McDonagh's In Bruges, which features The Banshees of Inisherin's dynamic duo (Brendan Gleeson also stars) and follows two London-based hit men who await orders from their boss in Belgium.

Easily one of the most mentioned films on the platform's discussion (according to grazzac, it is "awesomely dark"), In Bruges gets a deserved nod on this list. Additionally, Tyflyers recommends "pretty much anything by Martin McDonagh" for a good dose of dark comedy.

3 'Fargo' (1996)

Image via Universal Pictures

Centering on Minnesota car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy), who is in an unknown financial jam and comes up with a plan out of desperation (which goes incredibly wrong), the fan-favorite and globally beloved thriller Fargo delivers a compelling narrative that features serious crime elements played for laughs.

"I feel nearly every scene of the movie had moments of humor but was still extremely twisted and unsettling," sfs2234 said, with a bunch of users agreeing. "I went into watching it when it first came out with zero expectations. Came out thinking this was an excellent movie," Malthus1 admitted.

2 'Brazil' (1985)

Image via Universal Pictures

Assuredly among the best surrealist movies to date, Terry Gilliam's Brazil is a highly popular sci-fi drama set in a futuristic dystopic society. It follows a low-ranking bureaucrat (Jonathan Pryce) who dreams about spending the rest of his days with the woman of his dreams (Kim Greist). In the meantime, the bureaucracy holds him responsible for a rash of terrorist bombings.

A classic is a classic, and Brazil very much fits the bill when it comes to the darkest comedies of all time. "Surprised this isn't higher," smarmageddon explains. "It's such a great social and futurism satire, but with a ton of existential dread that feels even closer to society today than it did in the '80s."

1 'Dr. Strangelove' (1964)

Image via Columbia Pictures

In this 1964 Stanley Kubrick satire, which satirizes the political climate of the early Cold War, a war room consisting of politicians and generals desperately seeks to avert a nuclear Armageddon after an American military launches a bombing attack on the Soviet Union.

It would've been a crime not to mention Dr. Strangelove, especially given how much Redditors seem to love the classic comedy film. Described as a "dark comedy that ends with several bright flashes" by ImGumbyDamnIt, the iconic feature is certainly a memorable watch.

KEEP READING: Best Overlooked Black Comedies of the Last Five Years