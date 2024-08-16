Dramatic television has become much more prominent in the last few decades, with many arguing that it has become the preferred medium to tell serious stories intended for adult audiences. While the cinematic ecosystem has been dominated by superhero films and other projects based on existing franchises, networks like HBO, FX, Netflix, and Showtime have been able to consistently air original projects that challenge their audiences to think deeper about the material.

Many of the greatest drama shows of all time have succeeded by taking the audience off guard with shocking twists that leave them feeling seriously uncomfortable in the moments afterward. There’s truly nothing like watching a new episode live and being taken completely by surprise when a shocking moment of brutality occurs that changes the context of the entire series. Here are the ten darkest television drama episodes, ranked.

10 “The Rains of Castamere” - ‘Game of Thrones’

Season 3, Episode 9 (2013)

Game of Thrones is known for going beyond the point of reason with its instances of violence, but the infamous “red wedding” scene may be the most brutal in the show’s history. Fans who haven't already read the original books by George R.R. Martin went into the third season expecting Robb Stark (Richard Madden) to be the leader that leads the North against Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and the forces of King’s Landing.

The death of Robb and his family revealed that Game of Thrones was willing to kill off any main character and that fans should not expect the season finale to end up on the uplifting side. Still, it was a very painful moment, as Robb was one of the few characters in Game of Thrones who both had the qualifications to be a leader and genuinely wanted the best interest of his people to be preserved.

9 “To the Lost” - ‘Boardwalk Empire’

Season 2, Episode 12 (2011)

Boardwalk Empire proved to be a much darker take on the crime genre than history buffs may have expected, as the series explored the shocking true story of the Atlantic City gangster Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi). In one of Boardwalk Empire’s best episodes ever, Nucky guns down his protégé Jimmy Darmondy (Michael Pitt) after he fails to start a feud and assume power of his empire.

Nucky had been an almost paternal figure in Jimmy’s life, so seeing them have to face off with one another was absolutely heartbreaking. Boardwalk Empire was rarely afraid to incorporate serious moments of conspiracy, drug abuse, assassinations, murder, and suicide, but “To The Lost” stands as the darkest episode of the series because of the emotional qualities it has. It was a game-changing episode that indicated once and for all that Nucky was not a hero.

8 “Who Goes There” - ‘True Detective’

Season 1, Episode 4 (2014)

True Detective was praised as a breakthrough in dramatic television because it utilized immersive storytelling techniques involving cinematography and editing that made it feel closer in tone to a feature film. The True Detective episode “Who Goes There” is best remembered for an iconic tracking shot in which the detectives Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) infiltrate a hub of drug dealers in order to get access to a contract.

The realistic depiction of a police raid ensured that True Detective was highly accurate in its depiction of policies, creating an immersive visual style that felt not dissimilar from a documentary. The cruel techniques that both Rust and Marty utilize to apprehend their suspects also tease the much darker choices they would make trying to track down a ruthless serial killer throughout the rest of the season.

7 “Phoenix” - ‘Breaking Bad’

Season 2, Episode 12 (2009)

Breaking Bad achieved a level of Shakespearean drama on television, as over the course of five seasons audiences watched as the kindly high school teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) became the ruthless drug kingpin known as “Heisenberg.” While Walter’s evil side was hinted at early on, he definitively proved that he was not a hero in the episode “Phoenix,” in which he allows Jane (Krysten Ritter) to die from a drug overdose when he could have saved her life.

This episode solidifies how selfish Walter is, as he does not tell the truth to Jane’s boyfriend, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Nonetheless, it becomes a splintering point in their relationship, as Walter proves that he has no other interests in mind other than amassing more power within the criminal underworld. Sadly, it wouldn’t be the last instance in which Walter let an innocent person die.

6 “Long Term Parking” - ‘The Sopranos’

Season 5, Episode 12 (2004)

The Sopranos was never the same after the fifth season’s penultimate episode “Long Term Parking,” in which Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo) is assassinated by Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) after it is discovered that she is secretly slipping information about the family to the FBI. Although Adriana desperately tries to convince her boyfriend Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) to help her make a getaway, he ultimately leaves things up to fate and informs Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) about the truth.

Adriana was one of the few characters that the audience could relate to, as she was not a selfish person who wanted any power. Adriana’s death signified that no one on The Sopranos would ever be safe if they betrayed a member of the family, and did a great job at escalating the tension ahead of the series’ final set of episodes.

5 “Middle Ground” - ‘The Wire’

Season 3, Episode 11 (2004)

The Wire has been hailed as the most accurate crime show of all time because creator David Simon did extensive research as a journalist on the relationship between cops and criminals in Baltimore. Although The Wire showed just how ruthless the streets could be, the death of Stringer Bell (Idris Elba) left viewers in complete shock, as it seemed like he would be the most powerful character for the rest of the series.

Stringer’s death in “Middle Ground” was made more emotional because of a powerful scene on a rooftop in which he reflects upon the life choices that led him to become a powerful drug kingpin. It’s almost fitting that The Wire would choose to brutally take down its most villainous character right after he became vulnerable in a way that some viewers may have been able to relate to.

4 “Commissions and Fees” - ‘Mad Men’

Season 5, Episode 12 (2012)

Mad Men had many great episodes that explored the lives of the employees at Sterling Cooper and its affiliates, but the show rarely killed off characters. However, “Commissions and Fees” saw Lane Pryce (Jared Harris) taking his own life after it was revealed that he was involved in an embezzlement scandal that could have caused the advertising firm to go under.

Lane’s death is particularly tragic, as he had sacrificed his livelihood in England in order to join the new law firm with Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and Roger Sterling (John Slattery) at the end of the third season. Lane was kind to all the people that he worked with in a way that most of the advertising executives on Mad Men never were, and it was truly heartbreaking to see that he wasn’t able to cope with his mental anguish any longer.

3 “407 Proxy Authentication Required” - ‘Mr. Robot’

Season 4, Episode 7 (2019)

Mr. Robot had been exploring the dark side of nostalgia and the effects of a traumatic childhood for quite some time, but it wasn’t until the middle of the last season that the series unveiled its biggest twist to date. Although Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) has come to believe that he jumped from a window when he was a child, “407 Proxy Authentication Required” revealed that he did so because he was being sexually assaulted by his father, Edward (Christian Slater).

Mr. Robot was able to show sympathy for victims of abuse by showing the consequences of repressed memories, and how memories of these traumatic moments sometimes do not emerge until much later in one’s life. Although the show is incredibly earnest in showing how Elliot learns from his past, that does not make his emotional breakdown in this haunting episode any easier to watch.

2 “Connor’s Wedding” - ‘Succession’

Season 4, Episode 3 (2023)

Succession had one of the best final seasons of any drama show because it forced the viewers to sympathize with characters that they never would have expected to care about. Although Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) all have complex feelings about the man that raised them, they are all shocked when Logan Roy (Bryan Cox) suffers from a heart attack and dies.

Succession captured the unthinkable trauma of having to deal with the loss of a parent in an episode that essentially plays out in “real-time” with no obvious alterations to the structure that would have made it feel inauthentic. The raw performances from the entire cast help make this traumatic incident even more haunting, as none of the children were able to resolve their differences with Logan before his death.

1 “Part 8” - ‘Twin Peaks’

Season 3, Episode 8 (2017)

Twin Peaks created one of the most disturbing deconstructions of nuclear anxiety ever in its final season, as “Part 8” took a detour from the storyline focusing on a confused Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) living in the body of the child-like man Dougie Jones. Twin Peaks: The Return changed the focus of the show in order to examine how the supernatural entity known only as “Judy” had come to haunt the world since emerging at the end of World War II.

Twin Peaks: The Return broke from standard narrative convention in “Part 8,” an episode that felt closer in tone to David Lynch’s early work on Eraserhead and Blue Velvet. The sharp sound design, spooky black-and-white visuals, and examination of the loss of innocence helped elevate Twin Peaks from a standard procedural to an existential drama about the battle between good and evil.

