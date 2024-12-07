Throughout his lengthy Hollywood career, Gary Oldman has stepped outside himself and transformed into another person dozens of times. While so many of us will forever remember him for his fictional undertakings in projects like the Harry Potter franchise and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the actor certainly has a particular knack for portraying real-life figures. From the troubled Sex Pistols bass player, Sid Vicious, in Alex Cox’s Sid and Nancy to his work as assassin Lee Harvey Oswald in Oliver Stone’s JFK, the actor has perfectly stuck the landing on numerous historical figures during his tenure in the biz. But, above all the others, it would be his work in Joe Wright’s 2017 biographical feature, Darkest Hour, that saw Oldman rise to new heights through his role as Winston Churchill. Right now, audiences can head over to Netflix, to see Oldman masterfully depict the ex-Prime Minister in the production that would win him an Oscar.

To a certain generation, there is no bigger and better name in military command and leadership than Churchill. So, Wright and the casting team had to be incredibly precise and decisive when coming up with their top pick for who would fill the shoes of the notable Prime Minister. The film largely centers on Churchill’s beginning days in his position as leader of the United Kingdom, during some of the country’s toughest days of WWII. And, just as audiences saw in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (in which Oldman made a brief cameo as President Harry S. Truman), a leading man does not a biopic make. Instead, it takes a village, with the village of Darkest Hour including Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient), Lily James (Baby Driver), Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider), Ronald Pickup (The Crown) and Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones).

‘Darkest Hour’ Was Anything But For Universal Pictures and Focus Features

For the two studios backing the wartime production, the name couldn’t have been further from an accurate description of its release and immediate success. Against a $30 million budget, the WWI-centered feature amassed a whopping $150.8 million at the global box office. It also landed perfectly among critics, nabbing the bragging rights of being a Certified Fresh title on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics’ approval rating. On the award circuit, the title racked up quite an impressive list of nominations, receiving an impressive six Academy Award nods and taking home two. Though he had been up for the prestigious Best Actor trophy once before thanks to his work in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, it would be his complete transformation into Churchill that landed Oldman his first and only Oscar win in the category.

For those eager to see Oldman in perhaps the most celebrated role of his career, you have until December 31 to head over to Netflix and stream Darkest Hour.