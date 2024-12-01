Being invented by Ian Fleming in the 50s, and appearing in theaters as recently as 2021 James Bond, the world's definitive secret agent, has been on missions and adventures as diverse, wide ranging, and far out as the locations on his passport. Throughout his 60 years in film 007 has battled with ninjas, outran a space laser, dealt with honest to god magic, and participated in what is essentially a Star Wars ripoff, in some of his more outlandish and far-fetched missions. While this fun, irreverent, and campy side of James Bond is some of the most referenced, homaged, and even fondly remembered parts of the characters' history, his original roots as a serious spy are still felt to this day.

Ian Fleming's original fourteen James Bond novels were such smash hits to begin with because of teh author's actual grounded experience as a WWII naval officer and his involvement with actual spycraft. This led to a serious side of 007, not only in how the character treated and used violence, but also in how Fleming's novels explored and dealt with the genuine motivations and potential global ramifications behind the types of plots that Bond often had to thwart. Whenever the Bond movies feel like they are becoming too far-fetched or over the top, this darker, more serious side creeps back in, sometimes to great effect, sometimes to confusing results.

10 'No Time to Die' (2021)

Directed by Cary Fukunaga

No Time to Die was Daniel Craig's final, climactic turn as James Bond, and sees the character in some of his most high-stakes and perilous situations yet. Craig's 15 year tenure as 007 was defined as the dimmest, grittiest, and most realistic take on the character to date, and while the films slowly lost this tone as they went on, this fifth and final entry still features some of Bond's most gruesome and violent action. Of course, what truly makes No Time to Die one of James Bond's grimmest missions is the fact that it is the one and only adventure he doesn't make it home from.

While Bond's thrilling demise in the climax of No Time to Die is treated as a triumphant and heroic moment, it's still a powerful and somber experience to see a seemingly invincible character like 007 go. This finale sees Bond introduced to a secret daughter kept from him by Spectre's love interest, Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux), as well as showcasing several new up-and-coming operatives in the world of spycraft. Bond is simultaneously shown a potential life for himself outside spycraft, and that the world of espionage can safely continue without his efforts, making his final sacrifice all the more heart-wrenching as it leaves countless what ifs unanswered. The following scenes where Bond's allies, including M (Ralph Fiennes), Q (Ben Whishaw), and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) toast to his memory, and Madeline shares the legend of 007 with their daughter make this film's end a fitting tribute to Bond, but dark nonetheless.

9 'The World Is Not Enough' (1999)

Directed by Michael Apted

At their best, the Pierce Brosnan Bond films were a perfect balance between playful fantasy spycraft, and serious explorations of political espionage. Films like Goldeneye and Tomorrow Never Dies, walked this line expertly, and generated massive excitement for this new era of 007. However, Brosnan's third outing, The World is Not Enough, lost this balance, and while many audiences would say the film is campier due to characters like the overly hated Dr. Christmas Jones (Denise Richards) actually has some of the Brosnan era's darkest moments just below its surface.

The World is Not Enough's moral ambiguity stems from its secondary Bond girl and surprise villain Dr. Elektra King (Sophie Marceau). At first revealed as a competent and conniving challenge to Bond, Elektra is eventually revealed to be a victim of child kidnapping who developed Stockholm syndrome for her captor as a teenager. This is one of the darkest backstories for a villain in any Bond movie and is treated with shockingly little weight as a reveal other than to justify Elektra's convoluted turn. This lack of gravitas makes the backstory feel even more tragic, as it is treated with utter callousness by both the characters and the film itself, as Elektra's story ends when she is coldly and unceremoniously shot by Bond at close range.

8 'For Your Eyes Only' (1981)

Directed by John Glen

As the longest tenured Bond, Roger Moorre's portrayal of 007 is filled with some of the most diverse films in the entire franchise, such as the mystical-inspired Live and Let Die, or the downright slapstick Octopussy. After Moonraker saw 007 travel to space in what many consider to be his campiest and most over the top adventure, producers sought to bring Roger Moore's Bond both literally and figuratively back down to earth. For Your Eyes Only is the darkest of Roger Moore's seven appearances as the character, owing to the fact that it scales back the focus on world domination in favor of a more personal revenge story.

As Bond searches for a missing missile command system, he encounters Carole Bouquet's Melina Havelock, and her quest to avenge the assassination of her scientist parents. Clearly trying to downplay similarities to Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only swaps out its laser guns and rocket ship combat for more straightforward firearms and point-blank executions. Roger Moore is still able to use his talents for comedic delivery and wry humor in his fifth outing as 007, but unlike Moonraker and the two slapstick entries to follow, his humor is able to compliment the Bond's adventure rather than distract from it.

7 'From Russia with Love' (1963)

Directed by Terrence Young

After getting off to an amazing start with the instantly iconic Dr. No, Director Terrence Young and the original Bond, Sean Connery, returned for a more grounded and murky sequel which dived head first into one of Fleming's more political novels. Set against the ongoing and active backdrop of Cold War-era spycraft, From Russia With Love, tells a story more focused on themes of paranoia, distrust, and growing political tension, leading to one of the best films of Sean Connery's entire tenure as 007.

Though the film replaces the actual Soviet era spy agency SMERSH from Fleming's novel with the fictional secret society SPECTRE, the political ramifications of the story still weigh heavily on the film's atmosphere as James Bond helps soviet defectors, and works with underground militant groups. While it still features some of Bond's quips and brevity, when juxtaposed with the more far-fetched entries like Diamonds are Forever or You Only Live Twice, From Russia With Love's foreboding and political tone showcases a more complicated and multi-faceted side of Sean Connery's Bond, and exemplifies why many say he played the role best.

6 'Skyfall' (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

The third adventure for Daniel Craig's version of Bond, Skyfall, opens with 007 getting shot and only gets darker and darker from there. The central source of drama and moral ambiguity in this chapter comes from Judi Dench in her seventh and final appearance as M, as the film explores what it truly means to order agents like Bond to certain death. Over four films with Pierce Brosnan and two with Daniel Craig, the audience has come to know M as an ally to James Bond, but Skyfall's dramatic opening, in which M orders Naomie Harris' Moneypenny to take a shot with Bond in the line of fire, makes it clear that in organizations like MI6 the mission always comes first.

This is explored further with one of the best Bond villains of all time, Javier Bardem's Silva, a former agent left for dead by M, in much the same way Bond was. With Silva's primary goal being vengeance against his old mentor, Bond is placed in the murky situation of risking his and others' lives to protect someone that he now knows for a fact wouldn't do the same for him. Though this almost perfect spy-film restores some of the more fantastical elements of the franchise that the first two Daniel Craig Bond films stripped away, these solid and consistent themes of duty and loyalty help the film maintain a gritty and morally gray allure. The final battle at Skyfall manor is also one of 007's most brutal and hard-hitting action set-pieces, as Bond and his allies use homemade guerrilla-style weapons to fend off Silva's forces.

5 'The Living Daylights' (1987)

Directed by John Glen

When Timothy Dalton took over the mantle of 007 he came with the ethos that the films would be closer in tone to Ian Fleming's original spy novels. This meant a more focused and ruthless Bond, engaging in more grounded and politically driven missions, an idea showcased in Daltons very first outing, The Living Daylights, which sees the Soviet Union reinstate their shoot on site, 'death to spies' policy. Following Roger Moore's take on a more openly charming and even comedic 007, Timothy Dalton portrays the character as cold and distant, attractive with more of a suave mystique than an overt charm offensive.

Plotwise, The Living Daylights high stakes spy vs spy action-which allows for some brutal and efficient action reminiscent of what would come later in Daniel Craig's initial outings. After the secret organizations of the Roger Moore era, seeing Bond battle directly with the KGB and insert himself directly into late-cold-war era geopolitics is an exciting and welcome change of pace. Characters across all sides of the political spectrum question their role in this political espionage, while Dalton's more direct, novel-accurate Bond is here to get his mission complete with ruthless efficiency.