2024 was certainly a mixed bag for film, from runaway successes like Dune: Part Two and Wicked to critical failures like Joker: Folie à Deux and Megalopolis. Even for the shiny, happy blockbuster-averse among us, it was a great year for everyone who loves curling up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and a yearning to explore the deepest recesses of the human psyche. The darkest movies of the year span all genres, from psychological thriller to sci-fi dystopia to satirical body horror, and it doesn't end there. Before we close the book on 2024 and turn our sights to all that 2025 has to offer, let's take a minute to review some of the darkest movies of the year.

11 'Immaculate'

Directed by Michael Mohan

Image via Neon

In an already strong year for horror, Immaculate stands out as one of 2024’s darkest entries. The psychological horror follows born-again evangelical Cecilia, who turns to God after a brush with death. The devout young novice is invited to join an isolated convent, but what was once a dream quickly devolves into a nightmare when Cecilia, a virgin, discovers she has inexplicably fallen pregnant. As she grapples with scheming nuns and her own fragmented sense of reality, the lines between divine providence and religious abuse blur, plunging Cecilia into a hell on earth all her own.

Riffing on the immaculate conception, Immaculate relies on the genre’s (typically) customary jump scares, but the film’s terror is grounded in a strong sense of atmosphere. A passion project for star Sydney Sweeney, who agreed to star in Sony’s Madame Web in order to have the film funded, Immaculate weaves a tale of religious fanaticism, violent repression, and disintegration of self. Come for the psychological horror, stay for Sweeney’s standout performance.

Immaculate Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets. Release Date March 22, 2024

10 'Heretic'

Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

Image via A24

With Heretic, directors Scott Beck and Brian Woods seem to ask the question: What if Jigsaw had had enough of religious hypocrisy? The story follows Sisters Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Paxton (Chloe East), Mormon missionaries who find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time after knocking on the door of recluse Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), a seemingly ideal potential convert. The young missionaries receive more than what they bargained for though, as Mr. Reed soon reveals his true colours, and what was once a routine visit quickly devolves into a mind-bending fight for their lives.

Heretic starts off as a slow burn, and much of the film's horror is derived from what is not yet happening on-screen, focusing heavily on dialogue and fear of the unknown rather than jump scares and gore. It's a departure for rom-com veteran Hugh Grant, who revels in his first truly horrifying role, guiding scene partners Thatcher and East through an increasingly vicious series of trials. Chilling, thought-provoking, and uniquely sinister, Heretic provides a solid dose of darkness for 2024.

Heretic Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse. Release Date November 8, 2024

9 'Longlegs'

Directed by Oz Perkins

Image Via Neon

Probably the most anticipated horror movie of 2024, Longlegs did not disappoint. Osgood Perkins’ horror-thriller stars scream queen Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, an FBI agent investigating a string of ritualistic murders facilitated by the mysterious and terrifying Longlegs (Nicolas Cage). Before long, Agent Harker is contacted by Longlegs himself, and discovers that she is inextricably tied to the sinister figure’s plans.

Where Longlegs could have faded into the background as one of many procedural, serial killer-centric horror films, the film's dedication to its foreboding atmosphere and larger-than-life villain makes it one of 2024's darkest cinematic experiences. It is Longlegs, both his nightmare-inducing character design (which was described as inspired by botched plastic surgery) and his eccentric portrayal by Cage, are what crowds flocked to theaters for upon the film's release. The titular killer was absent from the film’s restrained but chilling trailers, and created an unsettling atmosphere before Longlegs was even released.

Longlegs A chilling horror thriller directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a promising new FBI agent assigned to solve the mystery of an elusive serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers disturbing evidence of occult practices connected to the murders. Release Date July 12, 2024

8 'Stopmotion'

Directed by Robert Morgan

Image via IFC

Originally premiered at Austin's Fantastic Fest in 2023 before its limited theatrical release in 2024, Robert Morgan's debut feature, Stopmotion, is the year's most unique, most upsetting, most unknown horror. The film follows Ella (Aisling Franciosi), the abused daughter of a celebrated stop-motion animator, who vows to finish animating her mother's final film after she suffers a coma-inducing stroke. Upon moving into a new apartment, Ella meets a young girl and becomes obsessed with turning the girl's eerie story into a new stop-motion film, going to increasingly unstable lengths to finish the project.

It's difficult to comprehend Stopmotion's most disturbing elements without seeing the film, which capitalizes on the already-creepy medium in order to add another layer of discomfort to the narrative. The film's innovative and relentless approach to horror presents a descent into madness unlike any other. Whatever you think Stopmotion is, it's not, so do yourself a favor and give it a watch — maybe with the lights on.

Stopmotion Release Date February 23, 2024

7 'Handling the Undead'

Directed by Thea Hvistendahl

Thea Hvistendahls' Norwegian horror mystery, based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist, explores a phenomenon wherein recently deceased people suddenly come back to life, not as violent zombies, but as listless bodies existing in a liminal state. In Handling the Undead, the undead are not mindless, but retain some memories of their past lives, forcing the loved ones around them to reckon with their return. Almost reminiscent of Black Mirror's "Be Right Back", the film is both heart-breaking and unnerving.

Rather than disturbing sequences and gory visuals, Handling the Undead's horror is derived from just that: the mental toll of handling the return of those thought dead and gone. The return of the dead raises a series of existential questions, including the nature of death and the consequences of tampering with it. Handling the Undead is a dark exploration of how we as humans are able to relate to the dead and what happens when the certainty of death isn't guaranteed.

Handling the Undead On a hot summer day in Oslo, the dead mysteriously awaken, and three families are thrown into chaos when their deceased loved ones come back to them. Who are they, and what do they want? Release Date February 9, 2024

6 'Dune: Part Two'

Directed by Denis Villeneuve