The Hollywood studio system — as it existed back in the industry's Golden Age and as it exists, very differently, today — is generally known for putting out both escapist entertainment and profound, thoughtful arthouse fare. What's a lot rarer, however, is a Hollywood picture that is truly, hopelessly grim. Mainstream Hollywood productions usually aren't uncomfortably darker, but when they are, it's a remarkable occasion that audiences are likely to remember vividly for decades onward.

From terrifying horror movies to groundbreakingly amoral dramas, from nihilistic character studies to films focused on horrible people, the darkest Hollywood movies prove that, when done right, a disheartening film can be just as exceptional as an uplifting one. Whether it's because of their characters, their tone, their themes, or all of that and more at once, these movies are the most disturbing to have ever come out of Hollywood studios.

10 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

The master of suspense and one of the best filmmakers to have ever come out of the U.K., Alfred Hitchcock's move to Hollywood was one of the best things that ever happened to the town. At the end of Hollywood's Golden Age, he put out what many consider his best work: Psycho. In it, a secretary on the run for embezzlement takes refuge at a secluded California motel, which is managed by a strange man with an overbearing mother.

One of the most influential horror movies ever and one of the defining installments of the slasher genre, Psycho was far ahead of its time not just because of its unusual narrative structure (which hinges on one of the most shocking plot twists in film history), but also because of how surprisingly dark it is. With its disturbing depiction of violence, terrifying destruction of narrative tropes that typically give viewers comfort, and perturbing finale, it's a horror thriller that's aged like fine wine.

Psycho Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 22, 1960 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109 minutes Writers Joseph Stefano , Robert Bloch Studio Paramount Pictures Expand

9 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Image via Paramount Vantage

Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the greatest auteurs working in Hollywood today, and the question of what his best movie is is guaranteed to elicit a wide array of responses, but there's one masterpiece that's bound to come up more often than most: There Will Be Blood, a character drama about a turn-of-the-century prospector in the early days of the business, in a story of family, religion, hatred, and madness.

There Will Be Blood isn't dark or disturbing in any traditional sense. It's not preoccupied with sensationalist moments of violence or cheap thrills. Instead, its slow pace and Daniel Day Lewis's legendary performance allow the film's nihilistic atmosphere to slowly start boiling. Come a certain point, every character and plot point in the movie feels like something straight out of a very bad dream. Whatever the opposite of a feel-good movie is, this is it.

There Will Be Blood Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 28, 2007 Director Paul Thomas Anderson Cast daniel day-lewis , Martin Stringer , Matthew Braden Stringer , Jacob Stringer , Joseph Mussey , Barry Del Sherman Runtime 158 minutes Writers Paul Thomas Anderson , Upton Sinclair

8 'American Psycho' (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron

Image via Lionsgate Films

American Psycho is about a wealthy NYC investment banking executive, who hides his alternate murderous ego from his co-workers and friends as he dives deeper into his twisted, hedonistic fantasies. Aside from being one of the funniest dark comedies ever, it's also one of the most disturbing, thanks to Mary Harron's vibrant direction and Christian Bale's unsettling lead performance.

In exploring its themes of materialism, consumerism, corporate greed, and how these three factors affect masculinity, American Psycho admirably finds a perfect balance between humor, violence, and a grim tone. Its violent scenes and intentionally ambiguous story make it deeply disturbing, but what makes it really powerfully dark is primarily the depth to which it dives into its protagonist's discomforting psyche.

7 'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Banned in multiple countries due to its alleged provocation of copycat crimes, Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers is one of the director's best films. It's a dark romance drama where two victims of trauma-filled childhoods become lovers and partner serial killers, irresponsibly modified by the mass media. Exquisitely stylish and with a phenomenal story by Quentin Tarantino, it's among the '90s' biggest cult classics.

The movie serves as both a powerful cautionary tale about how the media portrays violence and a riveting, bizarre, highly controversial story that's not afraid to show its deplorable characters' actions in the most over-the-top ways. It's an incredibly gritty, often hard-to-watch film, but that's pretty much the whole point. In showing how American media culture glamorizes all the wrong people and actions, it becomes the kind of movie that requires a pretty strong stomach.

6 'Deliverance' (1972)

Directed by John Boorman

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As thought-provoking as it is entertaining, with a star-making performance by Burt Reynolds and some really vigorous direction by John Boorman, Deliverance is a terrific psychological thriller. In it, intent on seeing a river before it's dammed and turned into a lake, an outdoor fanatic takes his friends on an unforgettable canoeing trip into the dangerous American back-country.

Underappreciated though it may sometimes be, Deliverance is one of the best movies of the 1970s, and that's saying something. It's definitely not a film for everyone; it has some of the most disturbing scenes that this decade of New Hollywood ever saw, but it's the general feeling of uneasiness and creepiness that permeates the whole narrative that makes this movie so overwhelmingly dark.