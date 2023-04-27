Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the darkest PG-rated movies. These films are ostensibly aimed at kids and larger audiences, but they also feature some chilling moments that even freaked some adults out. These movies pushed the limits of what you can get away with in a "kids" movie, with some falling before or after the introduction of the PG-13 rating by the MPAA.

Their picks include kids' classics with heartbreaking scenes, an adventure flick that prompted the creation of the PG-13 rating, and an '80s horror film that probably shouldn't have been given the PG rating, period.

10 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is Robert Zemeckis's classic comedy that broke ground by seamlessly blending live-action and animation. Set in 1940s Hollywood, it follows Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins), a private detective hired by the cartoon character Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer) to clear his name after being accused of murder.

It's got a bright, friendly cartoon aesthetic, but the subject matter is frequently dark, often veering into noir territory. "There's more than a few mature things in that movie, but if you've seen it you know exactly the scene I'm talking about," said Redditor tinoynk. "The one that always got me was towards the end where Judge Doom delivers that line, 'And I talked JuSt, LikE, THIS!'" said the user TophTopherson.

9 'The Brave Little Toaster' (1987)

The Brave Little Toaster is an animated movie about five household appliances - a toaster, a vacuum cleaner, a lamp, a radio, and a blanket — who set out on a perilous journey to find their owner, a young boy who has moved away. It's an '80s kids' classic, influencing several subsequent movies, most notably Toy Story.

"Loved that movie as a kid, but man it got dark," said Redditor TooSoonGoo."The AC killing itself and the cars singing 'Worthless' as they are being crushed to death, culminating in the suicide of a car." the user SmoreOfBabylon agreed, saying, "Don’t forget the flower that falls in love with its own reflection (on Toaster), and is implied to have wilted away from sorrow when Toaster/the reflection goes away."

8 'The House With a Clock in its Walls' (2018)

10-year-old orphan Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro) moves in with his eccentric uncle, Jonathan (Jack Black), in a mysterious, magical house. The building has a hidden clock that could bring about the end of the world, so Lewis sets on a quest to unravel the house's secrets before it's too late. It's a charming fantasy movie, but it also has a creepy edge, courtesy of director Eli Roth, who is most famous for gory horrors.

"One PG-rated film that I can think of in the last few years that has a ton of really disturbing scenes is The House With A Clock In Its Walls," said the Redditor Forsaken_Cost_1937. "There were a few scenes that are surprising that the film didn't get a PG-13 rating. That entire sequence where the main character resurrects the one guy in the graveyard is definitely unsettling."

7 'Poltergeist' (1982)

Poltergeist is a classic horror directed by maestro Tobe Hooper, who also made The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. It centers on the Freeling family, who move into a new suburban home only to find it haunted by malevolent ghosts. It may come as a surprise, but the film only received a PG rating.

"Poltergeist was initially going to get an R rating for the intensity of the scares but Spielberg was able to argue it down to a PG by pointing out that nobody actually dies in the film," said Redditor Vince_Clortho042. Nevertheless, some Redditors were dubious about whether the film is really tame enough for the rating. "The guy ripping his own face off in the mirror. Yeah — Poltergeist didn't f--- around," said the user geaster.

6 'Transformers: The Movie' (1986)

Long before Michael Bay's live-action series dominated the box office, Transformers fans got this animated movie about the Autobots taking on the Decepticons. While not the strongest entry in the canon, it features a surprisingly good voice cast, especially Orson Welles (!) as the villainous Unicron.

"Transformers: The Movie has the original toy line getting killed in some gruesome ways," said the user DreamcastJunkie. "Yeah. Holy sh*t! Those Autobots die horribly,' Redditor InnocentTailor agreed. "They cook inside and then ignite as fire rips out of every hole."

5 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

Guillermo Del Toro put his own grim spin on the classic tale with last year's Pinocchio, a stop-motion gem about the puppet that comes to life. He takes the story in a gothic direction, drawing inspiration from Frankenstein and his own earlier works, like The Devil's Backbone.

Unsurprisingly, he pushes the boundaries of what's acceptable for a kid's movie. "That movie left a damn gap in my soul that made me severely depressed for like [three] days," said the user DarkSkiesChris. "Del Toro is a f---ing mastermind that I respect."

4 'ParaNorman' (2012)

Another stop-motion flick, ParaNorman tells the story of Norman Babcock (Kodi Smit-McPhee), a young boy who can communicate with the dead, and is tasked with saving his town from a centuries-old curse. He's joined in the supporting voice cast by Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, and John Goodman.

"The movie is a blend of stop motion and CGI and wow [it goes in a] few seconds from kids' movie to almost horror and yes, a kid did in fact start crying in the theater!" said the user Monitized-ad. They were particularly creeped out by "a scene near the end when the little girl/witch is floating in the air... Good movie, great scene!"

3 'The Secret of NIMH' (1982)

The Secret of NIMH follows widowed field mouse Mrs. Brisby (Elizabeth Hartman), who seeks the help of a group of intelligent rats to save her home and family from destruction. The film has become an animated classic with its dark themes, intricate animation, and memorable characters.

"Sword fight scene in The Secret of NIMH. 'Real' blood, people clinging bleeding wounds...and one of the best knife throws from a dying man ever in animation," said the Redditor MickCollins. "Let's be honest, most of [director] Don Bluth's stuff had some dark element laying in wait to traumatize the kids," said user Lakstoties.

2 'The Black Hole' (1979)

After the success of the first Star Wars in 1977, Disney jumped onto the sci-fi hype train with this movie about a group of scientists aboard the USS Palomino who come across a black hole and a long-lost spaceship, the USS Cygnus, on the other side. A New Hope it is not, but star Robert Forster turns in a solid performance as the rugged Captain Dan Holland.

It also tackles surprisingly mature themes for a movie aimed at kids, like the risks of human curiosity and the potential dangers of technology. It also features the death of a major character and even some swearing. "The Black Hole is effectively the prequel to Event Horizon," said the user derpimpkar. "The Hell scene at the end is a nightmare for kids."

1 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' (1984)

The second Indiana Jones sees the whip-wielding archaeologist (Harrison Ford) traveling to India to recover a stolen sacred stone and rescue enslaved children from a cult that practices human sacrifice. It remains beloved by kids and adults everywhere, but it gets pretty heavy sometimes, especially the child slavery scenes. In fact, the film is partly the reason that the PG-13 rating exists at all.

"[PG-13] was created in response to Gremlins and Temple of Doom, which were both deemed too violent and gorey for PG, but not enough to warrant an R rating," claims Redditor Ma1. "A lot of people think this was the first PG-13 rated movie, but it's actually, along with Gremlins, the catalyst for creating the rating. Red Dawn is the first movie to be rated PG-13," said the user BlueRFR3100.

