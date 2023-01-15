Charlie Brooker's show has been surprising audiences with twist endings since its premiere in 2011 throughout five seasons. The anthology sci-fi show contains many dark endings that create a genuine sense of shock. With the new season set for release in 2023 and Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul joining the series, now is the time to reflect on some of the darkest ending the series has to offer.

From the dark revelation behind a young man's actions in "Shut Up And Dance" to Cooper's fate in "Playtest," the show is notoriously dark and keeps audiences dreading each episode's conclusion.

The following article contains spoilers for the episodes discussed.

CONTENT WARNING: The following article contains references to CSA and bestiality. Reader discretion is advised.

10/10 "The National Anthem" — Series 1, Episode 1

Due to a royal kidnapping, prime minister Michael Callow (Rory Kinnear) is blackmailed into having sexual intercourse with a pig on live television. However, his efforts are ultimately in vain.

Could there have been a better opening episode to epitomize just how messed up Black Mirror would be? This ending is dark in many ways; it is dark in the sense of showing Michael's desperate attempts to get out of the deal and finally go through with it. It also reflected the darkness of humanity, with everyone disgusted but still tuning in. Finally, the episode highlighted the dangers of social media. The ending twist that his act was all for nothing was another sucker punch after a whole series of them.

9/10 "Fifteen Million Merits" — Series 1, Episode 2

Bing (Daniel Kuluuya) lives in a society where people must ride stationary bikes for merits, which can be used to pay for essential items. He passionately rants about the artificially ruthless system in front of a crowd at a talent show and is offered a regular slot. Despite being critical, his passion is rewarded as he's granted better living conditions.

Kuluuya sold the dramatic nature of this ending scene and paved the way for his success. While satirizing the nature of entertainment shows, the ending was dark and showed someone forgetting their morals for a more comfortable life.

8/10 'White Bear" — Series 2, Episode 2

Victoria Skillane (Lenora Crichlow) wakes up with amnesia and is thrown into a confusing situation. She is finally revealed to have been involved in the murder of a young child. The events of the episode are shown to have been staged, with Skillane repeatedly tortured as a public punishment for her crimes. Her memory is repeatedly wiped, so she is forced to endure the same torture daily.

This was incredibly messed up; Lenora was fantastic as her character's world crumbled, with Michael Smiley terrific. It raised questions about the morality of humanity and explored whether two wrongs could make a right. This was darkly tragic and hard to stomach, and you couldn't help but feel for Victoria.

7/10 "White Christmas" (2014)

After Joe (Rafe Spall) is tricked by Matt (John Hamm) into confessing to murder, it is revealed that this version of Joe is only a digital clone, with the real Joe in prison. His clone is subsequently trapped for what he perceives as millions of years, with a mind-numbing Christmas song on repeat.

To contrast the typically light nature of Christmas, this special ended in an incredibly bleak way. Nobody won. Matt was supposedly freed but became metaphorically trapped, while Joe was physically imprisoned. Joe's digital clone got the worst fate, and it was incredibly dark, with viewers forced to ponder precisely what this never-ending torture would be like. This is not one to watch if you want to explore your Christmas spirit.

6/10 "Playtest" — Series 3, Episode 2

Cooper (Wyatt Russell) offers to play test an experimental game. It ends horribly, as he begins to lose his memory as his father did. Outside the game, it is revealed that he died almost instantaneously as the game started due to electrical interference.

This ending was especially dark, with the whole episode being the series' attempt at horror, and it exceeded. The thought of being confronted by personal fears is scary enough, but the threat of losing your memory takes it to a new level. The darkness continued with the final reveal of the company's unsympathetic nature, as there was a clear lack of remorse over Cooper's demise. He wasn't the first, and he wasn't going to be the last.

5/10 "Shut Up And Dance" — Series 3, Episode 3

Kenny (Alex Lawther) is blackmailed into committing dangerous acts after his webcam security is compromised. After overcoming a fight to the death, it is finally revealed why he is so keen to keep his habits a secret; he is a pedophile, and his next stop is the back of a police car.

As far as dark endings go, this one was harrowing to watch. Lawther performance was exceptional, as well as the parting words of Kenny's mother. It created a hopelessly depressing ending. It was also dark for the audience, as they'd been rooting for a sex offender for the whole episode. The reveal was compounded by the ending of Jerome Flynn's character, as he lost his family.

4/10 "Hated In The Nation" — Series 3, Episode 6

Granular has developed robotic bees, known as Autonomous Drone Insects, in a bid to counteract the near-extinction of bees. However, they begin to murder people. A group unsuccessfully attempts to deactivate the Insects, leading to the bees killing up to 400,000 people.

The darkness was compounded here by the episode's extended runtime, with the storyline expanded enough to make audiences fearful of how it would end. It concluded in an extremely dark place, with the deaths of so many people. What made it so tragic is that children were likely to have shared the hashtag.

3/10 "Arkangel" — Series 4, Episode 2

After almost losing her, Marie (Rosemarie DeWitt) decides to have her daughter Sara implanted with the Arkangel system, which allows her to track her and filter out stressors via a tablet device. After continuing to involve herself too heavily in her daughter's life, Marie is found out. Sara uses the tablet to beat her mother, but she cannot see the damage she's causing due to its stress filter. After Marie reawakens, she discovers that her daughter is gone.

The ending is compounded by a sense of sadness, as audiences could potentially relate to both sides of the argument. After committing such an act, it isn't easy to see where Sara's future could lead. However, it was easy to sympathize with her, as she just wanted to live an independent life. The filter also tragically took away her self-awareness.

2/10 "Crocodile" — Series 4, Episode 3

Mia (Andrea Riseborough) has a dark secret: she and her friend Rob killed someone in a drunk driving accident and covered it up. 15 years later, a now sober Rob attempts to make an anonymous confession but is killed by Mia. Fearing that an insurance investigator could discover her secret, Mia brutally murders her and her entire family. This includes a young baby. But, new technology means her efforts are in vain, and she is caught.

The murder of an infant is extremely distressing, even for a show like Black Mirror. This episode was particularly bleak from the outset, and while it ended in Mia's comeuppance, the ending carried it through with an awfully tragic ending. Black Mirror is known for incredible plot twists, and this one certainly made a dramatic impact. On a lighter note, Black Mirror's conclusions aren't always depressing.

1/10 "Smithereens" — Series 5, Episode 2

Chris (Andrew Scott) abducts a ride-share driver, an intern at the social media app Smithereens, at gunpoint. After finally allowing his hostage to leave, Chris reveals his intention to end his own life. The episode ends as the police are ordered to shoot at the car.

While the actions of Chris were terrible, audiences began to feel for his character as the cause behind his hatred for the Smithereens app is revealed. Scott delivered a typically fantastic performance. It is heartbreaking to consider where his character ended up, and the episode's perception of mobile phone usage is important.

