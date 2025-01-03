Horror as a genre has become notorious for how far it can push audience’s expectations, particularly within death sequences, and 2024 has continued this trend. From the shower scene in Terrifer 3 and to the yoga girl in In A Violent Nature, we have seen some shocking and unexpected kills. However, there is one sequence that stands out for just how nauseating it is. And, most horror fans won’t have seen it because it comes from one of the most underwatched movies of 2024, DarkGame. The movie itself doesn’t do anything new with the death game subgenre that has become increasingly popular with the likes of Squid Game, but the bleakness of the movie makes it extremely harrowing to watch the executions. It gave us some of the most unendurable deaths of the year, with one involving bleach taking the top spot as the most gruesome of the year.

What is ‘DarkGame’ About?

Image via Gravitas Ventures

DarkGame follows a game show that is live-streamed on the dark web, involving a masked host who has kidnapped contestants participating in simple games. The loser is then sent to a results show where they are brutally killed for the audience’s entertainment. DarkGame fell under the radar in 2024, and for the most part it is simply an amalgamation of more popular horror movies that came before it. The game storyline feels like a mix of Saw and Cube, and the police procedural storyline parallels The Silence of the Lambs with the cops calling in a con to help with the investigation. However, fans of these styles of movies will find DarkGame satiates their appetite for more.

The police side of the story is fairly typical, with detective Ben (Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick), who is struggling with trauma from his past, leading the narrative. However, it is the game aspect that provides the most intrigue, with random members of the public kidnapped and forced to participate in the most simplistic games you can imagine. From Rock, Paper, Scissors to Russian Roulette, everything feels so luck-based that the contestants' fates are volatile and unpredictable. Losing the game feels totally out of the player's hands, so when they are sent to the results show it feels even more unjust. The masked antagonist is also a huge showman, so takes time to introduce the backstory of the contestants. Knowing about their lives outside the games makes them feel like more than numbers of the kill count. They are real people with fairly mundane lives, and nothing they have done makes their fate justifiable.

‘DarkGame’ Doesn’t Need Excessive Bloodshed to be Gruesome

The results show in DarkGame involves the livestream’s highest bidder voting on one of three execution methods for the losing contestant, with the most graphic option always chosen. The worst fate is sealed when the voter elects for “death by fizz”, which involves the contestant being forced to drink bleach. The thick fluorescent blue liquid is slogged into a glass ceremoniously and taunted in front of the players’ mouth, with the incomparable look of fear filling his face. He begs the masked host to stop, but he is quickly injected in his leg. Instantly, his whole demeanor changes and he becomes light and carefree, interacting with the host in a much more amicable manner. The lack of autonomy the contestant has over his body is frightening and as an audience you are pleading for him to stop as he laughingly takes the glass of bleach and drinks it.

This is when the real horror begins, as the bleach begins to burn his insides, his mouth fizzing aggressively. However, the white foam slowly transitions into blood, uncontrollably flowing. The camera is unshakeable as it stays fixed, close-up, on the contestant’s mouth. Yet, it is when the blood turns into orange insides, thick and solid that the scene becomes truly nauseating. It is so blunt and realistic — it is not exaggerated for shock value, but concentrated and graphic.

As a horror fan, you start to become desensitized to excessive blood, but the wincing feeling of watching someone’s insides burn from bleach is truly the most disgusting death scene of 2024. It is not only what you see, but what you can only imagine, in terms of what that feeling inside is like. It is horrifying and unlike anything else this year. DarkGame suffers from being fairly predictable and standardized, yet it is this feeling of familiarity that makes this death sequence so unexpected and disgusting. It truly comes out of nowhere and stays burnt in your mind.

DarkGame is available to stream on Tubi

Watch on Tubi