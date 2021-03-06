WandaVision's series finale (mysteriously titled "The Series Finale") has aired, and folks, it was very, very sad! But underneath its moving mediations on grief, loss, and the Ship of Theseus, there were still plenty of comic book tidbits to delve into, none more prominent — or more important to the MCU's future — than the Darkhold. But what is the Darkhold, exactly?

"That's the book of the damned," Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) explains to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) while the two take a breather in between their magic-fueled fighting early in "The Series Finale." Agatha goes on to describe an entire section in this cursed book devoted to the fabled Scarlet Witch, telling Wanda,

"The Scarlet Witch is not born, she is forged. She has no coven or need for incantation. Your power exceeds that of the Sorcerer Supreme. It’s your destiny to destroy the world."

If that sounds like Bad News, that's because the Darkhold has been delivering nothing but since it first debuted in 1972. Created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Mike Ploog for Marvel Spotlight, the Darkhold is the work of the evil Elder God Chthon, who is basically Marvel's Cthulhu. Many, many eons ago, Chthon scribbled down his most devious spells and incantations before departing for another plane of existence (he was fleeing from Demogorge, the God-Eater, naturally), leaving his writings behind on Earth in the hopes it'd lead to his return one day. As you might expect, it mostly led to centuries of death and dark magic as the book was handed from new owner to new owner, corrupting anyone it touched. There are countless tales of the Darkhold littered throughout Marvel history. At one point, Dracula tried to steal the book from the Vatican. (This needs to be a Disney+ limited series immediately.)

Additionally, Wanda and Agatha both play a part in the events of The Darkhold: Tales from the Book of Sins, and you best believe there is some end-of-days prophetizing going on there, too. Issue #6, written by Chris Cooper and penciled by Richard Case, opens with Agatha reciting this deeply ominous bad boy of a prophecy from the Darkhold's pages: "A child born of no man and of a woman marked by sin; daughter becomes mother; then will the dark return begin." She then makes it very clear that prophecy refers to Wanda. In doing so, Wanda is now aligned in the comics with the Darkhold and its powers.

So, is the MCU about to straight-up introduce an Eldritch abomination as its new Big Bad? Probably not. But the history and overall vibe of the Darkhold — which Wanda is getting nice and acquainted with in the second WandaVision's finale credits scene — does lead nicely into Olsen's already-confirmed role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The gist is this: The Darkhold is synonymous with magic that should not be. Forbidden magic. Chaos Magic, as Agatha puts it. This is going to be a problem for Doctor Strange, whose entire role in the Marvel universe is basically "cop, but for magic." Benedict Cumberbatch didn't make his presence felt in WandaVision, but it's only a matter of time before Strange notices that someone with "power exceeds that of the Sorcerer Supreme" is mucking about with forces that shouldn't be messed with — especially when those forces allow someone to be more powerful than him.

