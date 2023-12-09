The Big Picture Darkman is being released on 4K Blu-ray by Shout Factory, complete with a special collectors' edition and various sets of collectibles.

Darkman is coming to 4K Blu-ray, courtesy of Shout Factory. The 1990 horror-superhero mash-up will be available in a special collectors' edition featuring a passel of collectibles. Sam Raimi's loving homage to pulp fiction and Universal monster moviescan now be seen in an all-new 4K UHD transfer. The release will come with various sets which are set to arrive on February 20, 2024.

Extras for the set are currently being finalized, but various deluxe editions of the film will come with a number of collectibles, including a replica of the film's original theatrical poster, replica lobby cards, a retro vending-machine-style prism sticker, and a collectible enamel pin. The collector's edition also comes with a poster mimicking the film's highly-successful teaser campaign, which featured minimalist posters with nothing but the main character's silhouette and the question "Who Is Darkman?" A set featuring everything offered will cost $129.99 USD, while a set which features all collector's items, excluding the steelbook, is going at $89.99 USD. However, if you're looking for just the limited edition steelbook, that will cost $38.99 USD. Finally, if you want the limited edition steelbook with all the collector's items, but not the 4K UHD Blu-ray from the collector's edition, that will set you back $94.99 USD.

Darkman centers around scientist Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson), who is experimenting on a new formula for synthetic skin. However, when his girlfriend, attorney Julie Hastings (Frances McDormand) uncovers a document revealing corruption at City Hall, mobsters led by Durant (Larry Drake) ransack his lab and leave him for dead. Badly burned, emotionally unstable, and unable to feel pain, Westlake uses his formula to reinvent himself as the avenging Darkman, and begins systematically dismantling Durant's organization as he tries to rebuild his own life.

'Darkman' Holds a Special Place in Sam Raimi's Filmography

Image Via Universal Pictures

The film was a formative one for Raimi; it was his first entry in the superhero genre, which he would revisit in his Spider-Man trilogy and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was also his first collaboration with musician Danny Elfman, who would score many of his subsequent films. Darkman was also a financial success, making nearly $50 million USD on a $14 million budget. It would spawn two direct-to-video sequels, starring The Mummy's Arnold Vosloo as Westlake: Darkman II: The Return of Durant and Darkman III: Die, Darkman, Die.

Then largely unknown in America, Neeson remembers Darkman fondly. In a 2020 interview with Collider's Christina Radish, he recalled, "I loved Sam and I loved working with Frances McDormand. It was a cool movie. It’s become a cult-y thing now. The way cinema has progressed, CGI wise and all the rest of it over 30 years now, it’s remarkable what they can do now but in those days, some of the effects were a little bit cheesy looking but that adds to the charm of it."

The Darkman 4K Blu-ray will be released on February 20, 2024, and can be pre-ordered on ShoutFactory.com. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the various sets below:

Darkman A brilliant scientist left for dead returns to exact revenge on the people who burned him alive. Release Date August 24, 1990 Director Sam Raimi Cast Liam Neeson , Frances McDormand , Colin Friels , Larry Drake , Nelson Mashita , Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Rating R Runtime 96

