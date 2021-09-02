Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Darksiders II.Even though Darksiders II is a sequel, its story takes place long before the main events of the first game (technically after the first game's introduction, but before War goes back to Earth). Instead of following War’s journey after the Apocalypse is unleashed, Darksiders II turns the franchise’s attention to a different Horsemen: Death. Determined to prove his brother War’s innocence, Death goes on his own path in search of the truth in a journey that forces him to face the sins he has committed in the past. But what does the Darksiders II ending mean for the franchise? And how does the second game connect to the grand scheme of all things Darksiders? Prepare to delve on the lands beyond the veil as we follow Death in a journey related to events that take place millennia before the game begins.

How Do We Erase a Sin?

Image via THQ/Nordic

Long before the Apocalypse, the demon Lilith created a race of powerful beings by mixing blood from the Kingdom of Heaven and the Kingdom of Hell. These beings, known as Nephilim, became an unstoppable army of conquerors, laying waste to uncountable worlds with their unquenchable bloodlust. The threat of the Nephilim could only be stopped after four of their warriors betrayed their kin. Vowing to fight for the balance of the universe, these four warriors were recruited by the Charred Council to ensure Heaven and Hell would stay in line. Their first mission was to slay the Nephilim and destroy their souls. So, it was in massacring their own people that the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse were forged. Amongst the Four, Death is the Horsemen that became forever known as Kinslayer after his blade cut down the last of their brethren, Absalom.

Struck by grief, Death was not able to destroy the Nephilim souls. Instead, Death decided to hide their souls inside an amulet he gave to the Crowfather to keep. Also known as the Keeper of Secrets, the Crowfaher lives in the Icy Veil, a dimension between the three kingdoms of Heaven, Hell, and Earth, far away from the Charred Council domain. Death knew the souls of the Nephilim would be safe in the Icy Veil, a secret he kept even from his brothers and sister. So, when War is imprisoned by the Charred Council and accused of wiping out Humanity, Death decides to ask the Crowfather for help once again.

The Crowfather reveals to Death that if he wants to erase War’s sin, he must travel to the Tree of Life, the source of Creation. There, he can resurrect Humanity, deeming War’s supposed crimes null. It seems like a straightforward solution, but the Crowfather also demands Death take back the amulet with the souls of the Nephilim. Unfortunately, the raging souls of the Nephilim still whisper threats against Creation, driving the Crowfather insane.

Image via THQ/Nordic

Once Death refuses to take the amulet back, the Crowfather attacks the Horseman. The Crowfather dies when Death defends himself, but by killing the Keeper of Secrets, he shatters the amulet. The fragments of the Nephilim amulet become encrusted in Death’s chest, and he is transported to the Forge Lands, where Makers used the Tree of Life to build Creation with their own hands.

Even if Death is closer to the Tree of Life than he has ever been, his journey is far from over. In the Forge Lands, Death learns Corruption has been spreading through dimensions and consuming Creation. This Corruption stands in his way to the Tree of Life, so Death helps the Makers clean up the Corruption. However, Death finds out that the evil has a familiar source: Absalom’s rage feeds the Corruption. The Nephilim champion’s soul was never destroyed, so he is still waging war against Creation even after being slain by Death. By refusing to wipe out his kin from existence, Death helped create the Corruption. Death’s mission, then, becomes even more complicated.

The Ultimate Sacrifice

Image via THQ/Nordic

Getting to the Tree of Life is not enough to resurrect Humanity. As the Corruption spreads, the only possible solution to clearing War’s name is getting to the Well of Souls, a place where all souls go to be cleansed before being reborn in Creation. The Well of Souls is a dangerous place, as it can mean the end of the ancient war between Heaven and Hell, should one side reach it. That’s why each of the two Kingdoms guards a different key to the Well of Souls. Death recovers the keys from Heaven and Hell, but during his journey, he’s warned by Lilith that to save Humanity, he must sacrifice the souls of the Nephilim. Lilith tells Death he should make a different decision and let Humanity fade away so that the Nephilim could be reborn. In other words, Death can save Humanity or his kin, but not both.

Once Death gains access to the Well of Souls, he battles the shadow of Absalom, brought to life by the Corruption. Death kills Absalom once again, as he did millennia before, but that doesn’t make his choice less painful. The Well of Souls can bring either Humanity or the Nephilim back, but it needs a sacrifice to do either. Souls need to be cleansed to come back to Creation, so Death must give away his life in exchange for one of the races coming back.

Death throws himself into the Well, offering his soul and the souls of the Nephilim, which are still trapped in the amulet fragments on his chest. Thus, Death makes the ultimate sacrifice, choosing to die so that Humanity can be reborn and his brother War set free. With the gesture, Death also cleanses his sins by destroying the souls of the Nephilim and getting rid of the Corruption.

Image via THQ/Nordic

Jumping on the Well is not the end of Death’s journey, however. We don’t know how much time passes between Death’s sacrifice and War’s journey on Earth. But by the end of War’s journey, the Seventh Seal is broken, bringing all the Horsemen back to life, ready to fight the Charred Council. So, while Death sacrifices himself to save War, War is also responsible for bringing his brother back to life. And together with Fury and Strife, the Four Horsemen will ride to battle side by side one day.

Darksiders II also has a post-credits scene that teases a bigger conspiracy, still unresolved by the franchise. The scene shows Lilith asking for forgiveness from a figure hidden by shadows, referred to as “Prince” (it’s unclear if Prince is actually Lucifer). Lilith, who has been deeply involved with all major events of the franchise, created the Nephilim to wage war against Creation and transform the angelical leader of the Hellguard into the demon Destroyer. She also tried to bring the Nephilim back to life, a mission she failed and for which she has to be punished.

Unfortunately, Darksiders II didn't fulfill Darksiders' promise of grouping all Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse in their quest for defending true balance and getting revenge against the Charred Council. However, the game is still important to make the franchise's stakes clearer. After Darksiders II, it becomes clear that multiple forces are plotting against Humanity, and future Darksiders games will have to deal with this plot sooner or later. Let’s hope sooner.

