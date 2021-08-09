THQ Nordic has announced that Darksiders III is releasing on Nintendo Switch on September 30. The announcement was made by THQ Nordic, who also said that the game will have both a digital and physical release and will include both The Crucible and Keepers of the Void DLCs.

It was rumored that a Switch version of Darksiders III was on its way due to a leak back in July with a retail listing of the game showing up on a Russian storefront. This type of retail listing leak also happened for the Switch version of Darksiders II a few months before its official release. Now, that rumor is confirmed and Darksiders III will be joining the rest of the series, including the original Darksiders and 2020's top-down RPG Darksiders: Genesis on the Nintendo console.

Darksiders III was originally released in 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and was developed by Gunfire Games. Players took the role of Fury, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, and were tasked with tracking down the Seven Deadly Sins across a ruined Earth. Upon its release, the game received a mixed reception from both fans and critics. Along with technical issues, the game took a few notable steps away from its predecessors with the removal of the combo hit counter and a focus on tougher enemies in smaller groups rather than larger groups of weaker enemies.

Darksiders III moved away from gameplay similar to God of War and Devil May Cry and instead took inspiration from FromSoftware titles such as Bloodborne and Dark Souls. Some players enjoyed this new approach and saw it as a way to breathe new life into the series while others thought it was no longer in line with the series roots. In a post-launch patch, Gunfire added a "Classic" combat mode that made the game more in line with the earlier entries in the series, allowing players to decide their preferred gameplay method.

While the game's original release was shaky, giving more people the chance to experience the game is always a plus. With this port and the fact that it is currently free with Xbox Live Gold for the month of August, more people now have the chance to try the game for themselves. Darksiders III will be available on Nintendo Switch on September 30.

