More than a decade ago, Darksiders gifted us one of the most exhilarating video game endings of all time, promising a multiplayer sequel featuring the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse working together. Unfortunately, we are still waiting for this game to be made. Meanwhile, the Darksiders mythology got expanded and twisted in so many directions that it might be hard to remember what exactly happened in the first game’s ending.

Well, your prayers have been answered, as we will dissect the story of War, the first protagonist of a brutal franchise inspired by biblical stories. So, keep your crucifix close by, as there are demons everywhere and evil forces plotting in the shadows.

The Apocalypse Came (Almost)

From the beginning of Time, a war has been waged between the Kingdoms of Heaven and Hell. The conflict is overseen by the powerful Charred Council, an entity that acts in the name of the Creator to keep the balance of the universe. Amidst the chaos of Heaven and Hell’s war, Humanity is born, and the Charred Council forges a truce to protect the Third Kingdom. According to the ceasefire, both armies must keep the peace until the time the Apocalypse comes. Thus, Seven Seals are created by the Charred Council, to be broken only when Humanity has evolved enough to fight the two other Kingdoms as equals. To make sure everyone respects the truce, the Charred Council employed Four Horsemen to their service, powerful beings who are destined to descend to Earth on the Day of Judgment, when they’ll slay sinners from all sides of the conflict.

The story of Darksiders begins at the Apocalypse when the Horseman War arrives on Earth while the planet is being devastated by the forces of Hell and Heaven. War heard the call of the Seven Seals, supposedly broken, and by the looks of it, both Heaven and Hell also answered the summoning. However, soon after War gets to Earth, the Charred Council arrests the Horseman, accused of starting the Apocalypse too soon, which wiped out all of Humanity. The Charred Council says War’s arrival on Earth summoned the forces of Hell and Heaven and that the Seals remain unbroken. War remains chained to a stone for one hundred years for his crimes before the Council finally decides to judge him.

War refuses to believe he’s responsible for the massacre of humanity and assures the Charred Council that he heard the call of the broken Seals. War, then, asks to go back to Earth to clear his name, a suicidal mission, given that a powerful demon called The Destroyer now controls the flaming planet. Nevertheless, the Charred Council agrees to send War in his mission, attaching his soul to a Watcher until his death. The Watcher can see and hear everything War does and has the power to cause excruciating pain to the Horseman, forcing him to follow the will of the Charred Council. And it’s like this, still chained to the Council, that War goes back to Earth.

While roaming the desecrated lands that once were home to Humanity, War starts to understand how he’s part of a bigger conspiracy involving players from both Heaven and Hell. It turns out that Abaddon, the angel who led the demon-hunting troops known as Hellguard, grew tired of the waiting. Abaddon believed the forces of Hell became stronger than the forces of Heaven as time went by. So, in order to tip the scales in favor of Heaven, Abaddon devised a wicked plan. With the help of the angel Azrael and the Maker Ulthane, Abaddon broke six of the Seven Seals.

By breaking the Seals, Abaddon would lure the forces of Hell to Earth so that the Hellguard could slay them all in a single blow. Ulthane would quickly repair the six broken Seals to hide their deception, and the Charred Council would be led to think Hell broke the treaty and attacked Earth first. In this scenario, Abaddon would lead the forces of Heaven to defend Humanity and be declared a savior by the Council. Abaddon would also ensure the Horsemen would not be involved in the whole affair by keeping the Seventh Seal intact. Unfortunately, Abaddon’s plans failed miserably.

The forces of Hell proved to be so strong that they almost wiped the entire Hellguard. Broken and beaten, Abaddon heard the demon’s Lilith voice calling him from the dark, offering him power. In his despair, Abaddon makes a deal with Lilith and becomes the Destroyer, a powerful demon who commands the demonic troops on Earth and prepares his army to conquer both Heaven and Hell. But why did War get the blame for Abaddon’s failed plan? Well, it looks like the Charred Council is not as neutral as they claim.

Summoning the Horsemen

Uncovering Abaddon’s treason is not enough to set War free, as the Horseman realizes that the Charred Council is responsible for his condition. While visiting the Tree of Knowledge, War learns that the Council knew of Abaddon’s treason from the start. However, since the Council didn’t have any proof, as the Seals had been reforged, they needed to send someone to uncover the truth and punish the responsible. That’s why the Council sent War to Earth during the Apocalypse so that they could use him later to enforce their rule without breaking any laws themselves. War, to the Council, is just a lackey to be disposed of once his usefulness comes to an end.

The Tree of Knowledge reveals more than the past to War. It also shows a future where the Watcher weakens War, and the Horseman’s life is taken by the blade of the current leader of the Hellguard, Uriel. War and Uriel are bound by a sacred pact that determines one must take the life of the other, a bond made by Uriel when the angel was still blind to the fact that Abaddon was the Destroyer and that War was not to blame for the Apocalypse. However, what could be War’s ending proves to be his release, as his death can finally set him free from the Watcher’s grasp.

After War kills the Destroyer, the Watcher weakens the Horseman and reveals how he was instructed to dispose of him once his mission was over. Uriel then fulfills her vows and kills War with her sword. The angel, however, is not done yet, as Uriel’s next move is to break the Seventh Seal, which was being guarded by the Destroyer. Once the last Seal is broken, War comes back to life, revived by the prophecy that binds his services to the Seals. War’s death, however, freed him from the Watcher, and the Horseman can finally destroy his captor.

Enlightened by the Tree of Knowledge, War knows his new life will be one of conflict, as he must face the Council itself to have his revenge. The forces of Hell and Heaven will also hunt War after he laid waste to so many demons and angels while he was on Earth. But, as War wisely says, he will not fight alone. By breaking the Seventh Seal, Uriel not only revived War but also summoned the three other Horsemen. As a result, War is ready for battle, and he knows he can count on Death, Fury, and Strife to get his ultimate revenge.

Darksiders’ ending promises us a sequel where all the Four Horsemen will fight side by side to take down Lilith, the Council, and whoever else was plotting from the shadows to wipe out Humanity before the Apocalypse, using the Horsemen as pawns in their game. Unfortunately, we still didn’t get that sequel, as other Darksiders games focus on individual stories that happen before the Seventh Seal is destroyed. Hope remains, though, that one day we’ll get the epic conclusion we are due. Until then, we can replay every Darksiders game and analyze its complex lore.

