It's been five years since the Darkwing Duck reboot was first announced by Disney. Initially airing in 1991, the DuckTales spin-off follows a crime fighter who yearns for fame and recognition. While there have been few updates since the reboot's announcement, the project hasn't been shelved yet.

In a report made by The Disinsider, it stated that the show is still in the works, but the report also suggests a formerly in development TaleSpin reboot has been shelved. Unfortunately, there is no word on when it will come out or when production on Darkwing Duck will begin. According to ComicBook.com, this report aligns with a fan on social media who met Jim Cummings at LA Con in 2024, confirming that it's still happening and that he will be voicing the duck crime fighter in the show.

When the Darkwing Duck reboot was first announced, it was reported to be released on Disney+, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg listed as the show's executive producers. No writer was attached to the project at the time, and a full cast list has yet to be announced. While there have been few updates about the show's development, Darkwing Duck's creator, Tad Stone, shared on a Reddit AMA in 2024 that it made it to the writer's room stage but was eventually disbanded. However, Point Grey Pictures is still developing the show; only time will tell when it will come out.

What Is 'Darkwing Duck' About?