After unveiling a teaser some days ago, Netflix has debuted the first full trailer for its upcoming Indian dark comedy Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt as a femme fatale who exacts revenge on her abusive husband, played by Bhatt’s Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma.

The trailer opens with Varma’s character — Hamza Sheikh — introducing himself and speaking passionately about the love that he has for his wife, Badru. Over aerial shots of the Mumbai skyline and some upbeat music, we’re given glimpses of their married life. But the tone changes suddenly midway through the trailer when Hamza goes missing. Badru reports his disappearance to the cops, who’re immediately suspicious of her. And they have good reason to be.

The trailer reveals that Hamza isn’t missing at all, but has been held hostage by Badru and his mother-in-law at his house. The two were presumably aided in their mission by an accomplice, played by Roshan Mathew. Through flashbacks — there’s a lot happening here — we’re told that Hamza was abusive towards Badru, and this is her revenge. For the film’s tone, it appears that debutant director Jasmeet K. Reen is attempting to blend irreverent humor with some heavy themes.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Brahmāstra’ Trailer Presents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Indian Fantasy Epic

Darlings serves as Bhatt’s debut as a producer. The actor has quickly established herself as one of Hindi cinema’s brightest and most bankable young stars, having recently fronted the period epic Gangubai Kathiawadi to critical and commercial success. She also appeared in the massively successful Telugu language period action film RRR, and will next appear alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor in the fantasy epic Brahmastra.

Darlings is co-produced by Indian icon Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, which previously produced titles such as Bard of Blood, Betaal and Class of 83 for the streamer. The film also stars Shefali Shah as Badru’s mother. The veteran actor broke out with a starring role in director Mira Nair’s Golden Lion-winning drama Monsoon Wedding over two decades ago, and witnessed a career resurgence more recently with Netflix’s International Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime. This is the second Netflix project for both Varma and Mathew, who appeared previously in the anthology film Ghost Stories and the social satire Choked, respectively.

Darlings will be released on Netflix on August 5. You can watch the trailer here, and read the film’s synopsis down below: