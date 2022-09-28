At the turn of the century, things were not looking good for Batman. A few years earlier had seen the world subjected to Batman & Robin, a film maligned by critics and now considered one of the worst superhero films ever made. Its failure led to the cancellation of a proposed fifth film Batman Unchained, leaving Warner Bros. unsure of what to do with their character. Numerous ideas were proposed, all united in their desire to return Batman to his rightful place in the upper echelons of the genre, but studio uncertainty led to him languishing in purgatory before being revived by Christopher Nolan with 2005’s Batman Begins. The most notable of these ideas was Batman: Year One, an adaptation of Frank Miller’s seminal comic book that aimed to return the franchise to its darker roots. Darren Aronofsky was set to direct, and in stark contrast to the character he was tasked with resurrecting, Aronofsky was on top of the world. The success of his debut films Pi and Requiem for a Dream had made him cinema’s latest indie darling, and the prospect of him revitalizing the dormant franchise delighted fans. However, what he came back with was not what the studio had in mind. Aronofsky wanted to push the mature tone beyond anything that had previously been attempted, with even Miller expressing skepticism toward his ideas. Disagreements over casting exacerbated problems, and before long Year One was canceled. Quite what the finished film would have looked like remains unknown, and given how polarizing Aronofsky’s films tend to be, it’s unlikely he would have made the crowd-pleaser that Warner Bros. was hoping for. But there is some sadness that it never saw the light of day, and its unique approach to the material makes it a curious what-if to speculate about.

A Year One Adaptation Had Been Considered for Years Prior to Aronofsky's Involvement

Batman & Robin director Joel Schumacher campaigning to direct it as early as 1998. As the name implies, Year One serves as an origin story that depicts Batman’s first year as a crime-fighter following his twelve-year absence from Gotham City. Its standalone nature makes it an ideal entry point for those looking to get into Batman comics, and when factoring in its street-level plot and gritty tone that was a million miles from his previous cinematic depictions, it’s no surprise it was chosen as the basis for his latest live-action reboot. Developed stalled as other ill-fated projects like Batman: DarKnight and Batman Beyond temporarily grabbed the limelight, but the hiring of Aronofsky and Miller in 2000 meant production was soon in full swing.

It Didn't Take Long Before Problems Started

The main issue related to tone, with Aronofsky wanting to ramp up the comic’s bleak tone to a whole other level. Forget characters like Superman who can save the world ten times over without getting so much as a scratch, this is a superhero who bleeds just like anyone else. This Batman shows no hesitation when dishing out his twisted version of justice, with broken bones and graphic violence being thrown out with the regularity of a metronome. One fight sees him losing his front teeth and being forced to wear dentures for the rest of the film, revealing a lasting impact to his crusade that extends long after the action has stopped. Even in its quieter moments Year One did not allow its audience to rest, with Jim Gordon’s first scene being a prime example. The future commissioner of the Gotham Police Department is not introduced while apprehending criminals or an equivalent heroic act, but instead while sitting on his toilet with the butt of his service revolver in his mouth, his contemplation of suicide stopped only by the voice of his ignorant wife calling for him to come back to bed.

Unsurprisingly Aronofsky was envisioning the film with an R-rating, and also unsurprisingly, the studio was not keen on that. Batman was supposed to be their tentpole franchise, and restricting its box office potential with such a rating was an unnecessary handicap before it had even left the starting gate. Batman Returns has faced similar concerns and had alienated much of its audience as a result, directly leading to the family-friendly approach that Batman Forever took. Miller was also expressing concerns over the script, later stating that his version of Batman was “too nice” for Aronofsky. Considering that Miller has occasionally faced criticism for depicting Batman as too violent and amoral, that says a lot about the direction Year One was going. Clearly he and Warner Bros. had no desire to repeat history, but Aronofsky was committed to his film.

Casting was also proving to be an issue. Aronofsky favored Joaquin Phoenix for the lead role (an interesting piece of trivia given his later role in Joker), while the studio campaigned for Freddie Prinze Jr., presumably hoping that his success in youth-orientated films like I Know What You Did Last Summer and She's All That would convince that crucial demographic to take Batman seriously again. Future The Dark Knight Trilogy actor Christian Bale was also approached for the role, but the project was canceled before anything could be finalized. Instead the studio rallied around the more commercially viable Batman vs. Superman, a blockbuster epic that had tapped Wolfgang Petersen to direct (and once again was circling Bale for the lead role). That film also failed to reach the big screen after Warner Bros. decided to focus on individual Superman and Batman projects instead, and while that could have meant a revival for Year One, by this point that ship had most definitely sailed.

Year One May Have Delivered a Different Kind of Batman

While it’s impossible to know what Year One would have looked like, the information we have does make for fun speculation. Reading through its unfinished script (of which copies have been circulating on the internet for years) reveals an intriguing take on the character that saw Aronofsky putting his definitive mark on the franchise while still paying homage to the titular comic. The characterization of Bruce Wayne saw the biggest changes, with Bruce rejecting his family name and instead choosing to live in the slums of Gotham. His only friend is Little Al, the owner of an auto repair shop whose upstairs apartment serves as Bruce’s ram-shackled home, and who replaces Alfred as his mentor figure (with that character being absent from the story). Much of Bruce’s dialogue comes via narration in the form of letters he is writing to his deceased father, creating the image of someone with serious psychological damage long before he starts dressing up like a bat. His suit consists entirely of items bought from a local sporting goods store, while his equipment consists of grenades built from cleaning supplies alongside more mundane items like rope, duct tape, and super-glue. Likewise, the Batmobile was to be nothing more than a Lincoln Continental with blacked out windows, a decidedly run-of-the-mill affair compared to its usual grandeur. This is a far more makeshift Batman than how he’s normally portrayed – a design philosophy that extends to the rest of the film.

The overall feel of Year One would have been closer to a crime drama than a traditional superhero film, and nowhere is that better illustrated than with its villain. Rather than picking someone from Batman’s iconic rogues gallery, Aronofsky opted to use the more unknown Commissioner Loeb instead. Loeb, a relatively minor character in the grand scheme of Batman comics, was to be Year One’s grand foil, and his slimy personality that makes most regular criminals look like a saint by comparison guaranteed he wouldn’t be a typical supervillain. Given the grounded nature of the film, it’s hard to see someone like Two-Face or Mr. Freeze fitting into this world, and making the primary villain the head of the Gotham PD would have been a welcome change from the flamboyant villains that Batman’s films usually employed. Similarly, the supporting cast would have also been brought down from their comic book counterparts, such as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman who now works as a dominatrix operating out of a converted Monarch Theatre (the same theatre Bruce’s parents visited just before their murder). This is a Gotham in dire need of a hero, and no other cinematic depiction before or since captures its depravity better.

But such a dour tone does not translate to box office success, so it’s probably no surprise that Warner Bros. passed on Aronofsky’s vision in favor of Nolan’s. Batman Begins also took influence from Miller’s comic, but did so with a more delicate balance of blockbuster thrills and artistic pursuits that maintained the important PG-13 rating. The Dark Knight Trilogy has since been heralded as one of the greatest trilogies in cinema and helped usher in the superhero craze that continues to this day, and it’s hard to see Aronofsky’s film replicating its success. Instead his film feels closer to the more auteur-driven films like Joker or The Suicide Squad that Warner Bros. has recently shifted focus to, with their lower budget allowing for greater creative freedom. Aronofsky later compared Year One to Joker, saying that it was “exactly” his proposed film but he just pitched it “15 years too early”. It’s hard not to feel sympathy for him putting so much effort into a film the industry wasn’t ready for yet, but he appears to have resigned himself to never seeing his script hit the big screen. Besides, the recent The Batman is definitely playing in the same ballpark as Year One, and picturing that but with bloody violence and an even more morose tone makes for a rough approximation of what Aronofsky’s film could have looked like. Year One would certainly have changed public opinion on Batman following his recent critical failures, but perhaps such a jarring change of tone would have been a bit too much for some people.