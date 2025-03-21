Stephen King is one of the most adapted modern writers. It seems like every novel and a big chunk of his short stories have been turned into feature films or television shows. While there were some mediocre ones in the 80s and 90s, the 21st century has been different. Not only did we get the juggernaut that was It in 2017, but just this year we have had The Monkey from Osgood Perkins and The Life of Chuck from King's biggest fan, Mike Flanagan. This week came the news that Netflix is rebooting Cujo, the 1981 novel and 1983 film of the same name about a rabid Saint Bernard. That in itself isn't shocking, but what is jaw-dropping is that none other than Darren Aronofsky is being looked at to direct it. Although the two might not seem to go together, it's the best we could ever ask for.

'Cujo' Could Really Use a Reboot