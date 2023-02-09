There may not be a more divisive director working today than Darren Aronofsky. Typically focusing on character studies with brutal consequences, he's known for the frenetic and disturbing Requiem for a Dream, psychological horror film Black Swan, allegorical Jennifer Lawrence film Mother!.

Aronofsky has been notable this year for directing The Whale, a more sentimental yet still emotionally devastating drama with a powerful performance from Brendan Fraser, who received his first Oscar nomination for his portrayal. While undoubtedly successful in his own right, Aronofsky has cited his favorite films as a direct influence on his career.

1 'Angel Heart' (1987)

Starring Mickey Rourke and Robert De Niro (the former of who would go on to star in Aronofsky's own film The Wrestler), Angel Heart is an eclectic and elusive film about a private detective who is ordered by the mysterious figure to find a missing person, going on a supernatural journey of self-actualization.

Aronofsky has made his love for the film known on numerous occasions, going into detail on Twitter: "[sic] at 18 backpacking europe, often broke, i’d spend a lot of time escaping rain in movie theaters. saw ALAN PARKER’S ANGEL HEART that way in Paris & it was the first time i sat through credits & watched a film again. didn’t move. got to meet him years later. generous with wisdom".

2 'Brazil' (1985)

A bizarre ride through the lens of acclaimed Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam, Brazil is a conceptual and thematic playground for a scathing critique on the absurdities of bureaucracy. The wild nature of the film ascends a plot description, as the speed and wit of its story is all intangible compared to the satire.

Not being the only director to show love for this sci-fi classic, Aronofsky has placed this on his "They Shoot Pictures, Don't They" list as a favorite. Gilliam's dystopian future still has the comical bite that his Monty Python work upheld while introducing an essence of anti-establishmentarianism.

3 'Time Bandits' (1981)

Time Bandits is a goofy yet fun adventure where a young history buff is accosted by six people of short stature who emerge from his closet one night. As they attempt to go back in time and steal treasures from different historical eras, the story unfolds into a poignant ludicrousness. Director Taika Waititi has a television series remake currently in production.

Aronofsky has named more than one Gilliam film on his "They Shoot Pictures, Don't They" list alongside Brazil. The desperation to escape conformity seen in Time Bandits parallels many of Aronofsky's own characters and their situations.

4 'Breaking Away' (1979)

A relatively obscure recommendation, Breaking Away stars a group of high school graduates in a sports comedy-drama that won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay. Here, the group come of age in an athletic slice-of-life examination on their relationship with each other.

Although lighthearted here, Aronofsky has named this as one of his favorite films and took inspiration when working on The Wrestler. His film is one of the more grounded works in his catalog, yet it takes a dark and dramatic tone unlike this 1979 inspiration.

5 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Hailed as one of the greatest westerns of all time, Once Upon a Time in the West is Sergio Leone at peak form in a movie where Charles Bronson and Henry Fonda face off against one another against the backdrop of the Old Western town of Flagstone.

There are few filmmakers that wouldn't look at Leone's westerns without admiration, Aronofsky included, as he has placed the film on his "They Shoot Pictures, Don't They" list of recommendations. It's tense, suspenseful, and ultimately a monumental influence in cinematic storytelling.

6 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly' (1966)

Clint Eastwood as The Man with No Name is one of if not the most influential western character of all time, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his defining film. Here, a quiet loner, a ruthless hitman, and a Mexican bandit all search for $200,000 of stolen gold in the American Southwest.

Aronofsky has specifically cited the iconic score of this Sergio Leone western, composed by Ennio Morricone, as a key reason to check this out. It's about as iconic as the western genre as a whole, and the sonic frills of this 1966 classic transcend the film itself.

7 'Yojimbo' (1961)

A classic that may seem intimidating but will leave many on the edge of their seats, Yojimbo is an Akira Kurosawa samurai film where a rogue samurai is tactical in setting the stage for war between two businessmen for his benefit.

Aronofsky gushes about the musical refrains of the film: "it’s this idea of using music to enter a new chapter by going back to the main refrain, like the moment with Toshiro Mifune in Yojimbo where suddenly he’s the bad-ass in town, and the most valuable chess player on the board. Now, it’s all about how that chess piece is going to be moved".

8 'Saturday Night Fever' (1977)

Starring a young John Travolta in a breakout role, Saturday Night Fever embodied the craze of disco. Through the thumping rhythms of the Bee Gees Stayin' Alive, it follows a meager paint-store clerk whose monotonous career is contrasted by the allure of the dance floor, where he is revered.

Recalling watching it from childhood, Aronofsky remarks: "it’s so easy to forget how good of a movie Saturday Night Fever is. It was way over my head at the time. In fact, it was my first R-rated movie. I guess I was 7 or 8 when it came out and stormed the world". It remains beloved by many today.

9 'Do The Right Thing' (1989)

Do The Right Thing was a cultural touchpoint upon release in 1989. Encapsulating an entire generation of unfortunate prejudice in New York City, it stars Giancarlo Esposito, Danny Aiello, and many others as tension on race relations rises on the hottest day of the year.

Its impact is captured in Aronofsky's recommendation as he says "it was a major film when it came out for all of us, because New York was in a very different place than it was in 1977..." He continues: "Spike [Lee] is able to put a stylistic spin on everything, yet also make everything emotionally true and real. He was able to capture all that pain that was going on, but also have this humor and mischievous style."

10 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Stanley Kubrick has so many acclaimed movies that even his lesser celebrated films are often considered classics. This is definitely the case with Full Metal Jacket, a film featuring a dynamic and unforgettable performance from R. Lee Ermey that follows the dehumanizing effects the Vietnam War had on army recruits, from their brutal boot camp training to gruesome battle.

"The first half of Full Metal Jacket is all about order, and turning these human beings into machines... then, it’s all about bringing these machines and this order into chaos". Aronofsky praises, continuing: "suddenly, the whole shooting style changes, and it’s a completely different movie. I think that final shot of the movie is all about taking the grid of that order and sticking it over that chaos, while they’re in hell, literally. They’re in this destroyed landscape, yet they’re perfectly ordered in a grid, singing the great theme song of America, trying to stamp this grid across chaos". A balance of order of chaos is central in many of Darren Aronofsky's own films, making Full Metal Jacket a perfect comparative parallel.

