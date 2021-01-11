The story follows a 600-pound recluse who is given one last chance at redemption.

Ladies and gentlemen, a new Darren Aronofsky movie is on the horizon, and it sounds extremely wild. Aronofsky is teaming up with A24 to adapt the 2012 play The Whale written by Samuel D. Hunter, who will write the screenplay adaptation himself. And per Deadline, Brendan Fraser is set to star.

So what’s the kicker? Well, here’s the official synopsis of The Whale:

A six-hundred-pound recluse, hiding away from the world and slowly eating himself to death, is given one last chance at redemption.

If that doesn’t sound perfectly up Aronofsky’s alley, I don’t know what does. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, and Noah most recently helmed the allegorical drama mother!, which was a stripped down adaptation of The Bible. It sounds like he’s maintaining that stripped down aesthetic for his next feature, and he seems like a perfect fit for this specifically intimate story.

Also perfect is Fraser, who is on a bit of a comeback trail of his own. After hitting it big in the 90s with the Mummy franchise and other comedies, Fraser’s career struck a bit of a rough patch. He came back strong with the FX series Trust, and I absolutely cannot wait to see what he and Aronofsky put together here. Fraser is a tremendously gifted actor who’s been away from the spotlight for far too long, and it’s not hard to imagine a Wrestler-style awards campaign being put together for this one-man show.

It’s unclear exactly when production might begin, but this is being poised to be Aronfosky’s next movie. The filmmaker’s longtime cinematographer Matthew Libatique recently hinted at a reunion with Aronofsky for a “smaller” project, so don’t expect the scale of this one to reach the heights of The Fountain or Noah. Indeed, this sounds like a very emotion-driven drama, and with Fraser onboard, I’m here for it.

