While his films are often divisive due to their narrative incomprehensibility and desire to make viewers as miserable as possible, Darren Aronofsky is certainly a filmmaker with a singular voice. The film industry today forces many young filmmakers to compromise their stylistic impulses in order to satisfy the demand of studios that seek safer films that will appeal to the widest possible audience. Admirably, Aronofsky has resisted these impulses at every corner, and it's often shocking how deliberately non-commercial his films end up being. Despite his deliberate attempts to both shock and disturb viewers with his complex arthouse films, Aronofsky’s 2014 Biblical epic, Noah, may be the strangest project of his career so far.

What Is ‘Noah’ About?

To call the film a faith-based adventure film is almost counter-intuitive, as Noah only adapts segments of the Book of Genesis in the strictest possible sense. The film depicts its titular hero (Russell Crowe) as a proud yet conservative family man who cares deeply for his wife, Naameh (Jennifer Connelly), and their sons, Shem (Douglas Booth), Ham (Logan Lerman), and Japheth (Leo McHugh Carroll) as they live on the outskirts of society. Noah is haunted by memories of his childhood when his father, Lamech (Martin Csokas), was killed for his land. This reinforces Noah’s desire to keep his family safe by not intervening in any conflict that doesn't directly affect them; it serves as a compelling set up in making him a reluctant hero.

Although Noah has managed to avoid conflicts with the ruthless King Tubal-cain (Ray Winstone), his compassion is preyed upon when the young girl, Ila (Emma Watson), is adopted by his family. Ila is the only survivor of a massacre that killed several people, and Naameh determines that she is incapable of bearing children. Given the violence that was committed, Noah begins to understand that helping the young orphan will thrust his family into a larger conflict between good and evil. The framing of Noah as a reluctant hero is an interesting way to approach a timeless story, and it certainly helps the viewer connect with him as a character. While Crowe is known for giving very large, boisterous performances, his nuanced depiction of a reclusive family man certainly ranks among his most underrated.

The film tackles pivotal events in Biblical stories, as it is the Watchers’ escape from Heaven to assist Adam and Eve that sparks the film’s inciting conflict. Although a stricter adaptation would have spent more time filling in the context as it relates to the Book of Genesis, Noah keeps its focus squarely on the experiences of the core family. Noah is forced to weigh the responsibilities of saving humanity from the impending Great Flood with his own desire to protect his family. He’s forced to question whether the messages referring to a “higher calling” from a Creator that he sees in vivid dreams will spell certain doom for the isolated lifestyle that has kept him safe. It’s a remarkably intimate understanding of the religious text that makes the material feel fresh; despite Noah’s epic scale, Aronofsky crafts a remarkably personal story about conflicting responsibilities.

‘Noah’ Is Really a Disaster Movie

While the film derives many plot elements directly from Biblical structure, Aronofsky’s visualization of an impending apocalypse makes Noah feel closer in tone to a disaster film. The striking visuals that Aronofsky utilizes to depict Noah’s communications with God are particularly haunting, as they conjure nightmarish imagery that is distinct from the film’s other disaster sequences. Certain creature designs—including the stone creatures that pursue Ila’s family—are very striking, reflecting a surrealist quality that feels closer to Aronofsky’s earlier work in films like Pi or Black Swan. As with any of the greatest disaster movies of all-time, Noah spares no expense in its third act; the Great Flood itself is a magnificent spectacle that is rendered with masterful visual effects work.

Although there are certainly concentrated segments, Noah does a great job at encapsulating a significant period of time without ever feeling impersonal. The film chronicles the challenges that the family faces throughout their journey, with a keen focus on how Noah’s relationship with Ham deteriorates. This dynamic gives the story a focus even when it moves through a series of critical events at a rapid pace; Lerman does a great job at showing how Ham is tempted by Tubal-cain upon the death of the refugee, Na’el (Madison Davenport), whom he fell in love with during their immediate escape. While it would have been easy to depict this conflict as one of pure ego, the film examines how Ham’s fear of isolation drives him to conflict with his father; ironically, it was Noah’s own witnessing of his father’s demise that colored his decision to be independent.

‘Noah’ Modernizes Its Biblical Themes

While the film’s realization of such critical Biblical stories certainly endeared it to a Christian audience, Noah is remarkably forward-thinking in the way that it adapts scripture. It’s hard not to see the “Great Flood” itself as a parable about climate change, as well as how the plight of refugees certainly relates to current news stories. The film also acknowledges evolutionary creationism, The Big Bang, and other scientific discoveries; it fleshes out its female characters, showing how Naameh is given the same burdens that her husband deals with. While the modernization never feels so overt that it’s distracting, it is evident that Aronofsky crafted the story in a way that a 21st century audience might find more approachable.

Although he seemed like an odd choice to handle the project, Aronofsky has dealt with themes of faith throughout his entire filmography. His divisive 2006 fantasy film, The Fountain, deals with death being inescapable and the perseverance of one’s spirit over time, and his film, mother!, is a fairly direct metaphor for the Garden of Eden story. A film that takes a creative spin on religious material is bound to be divisive, but Noah is a surprisingly earnest project from a filmmaker who is often accused of being too cynical.

