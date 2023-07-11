Darren Aronofsky may have his favorite themes — obsession, a protagonist coming apart at the seams, an ending that gradually fades to white — but it’s hard to accuse him of playing it safe. He grossed $300 million with Black Swan, a not-especially-commercial psychological body horror film about a ballerina. He spearheaded the career revivals of Mickey Rourke and Brendan Fraser. He made a Biblical epic in 2014, a genre assumed to be 50 years past its due date, and Noah somehow became his biggest box-office hit. And then he followed that up with mother!, an arthouse horror freak-out that seemed to deliberately antagonize anyone who just came to see Jennifer Lawrence. It’s hard not to respect a career path like that, even if not everything hits. (Sorry, The Whale.)

Whatever else Aronofsky makes, however, it’ll be tough to equal Pi. (Bam! Math joke!) In a movie filled with numbers, perhaps the most impressive is $134,815: Pi’s total budget, which Aronofsky and producer Eric Watson raised by asking every single person they knew for $100 each. Even in the indie boom of the ‘90s, that wasn’t a lot of money; to give you an idea of how spare Aronofsky’s coffers were, a movie as small and grubby as Buffalo ‘66, released the same year as Pi, cost ten times as much. But like any great low-budget director, Aronofsky made his limitations work for him: a more conventional approach, which a bigger budget may have allowed, would have only diluted the film’s surreal, abrasive power.

What Is Darren Aronofsky's 'Pi' About?

Pi is the story of Max Cohen (Sean Gullette), a reclusive math genius who believes everything in nature — maybe everything in existence — can be understood through numbers and patterns. He lives in a tiny Manhattan apartment dominated by Euclid, an enormous custom-built computer he uses to make stock predictions. When a particular input causes Euclid to spit out a 216-digit number before crashing, Max is set on a path of discovery and madness, pursuing what might be the code for the entire universe as stockbrokers and a sect of Hasidic Jews try to use him for their own ends. But as his migraines get worse, and he receives grave warnings from his mentor Sol Robeson (Mark Margolis, a decade before playing Hector in Breaking Bad), it becomes clear that the answer Max seeks will destroy him before anyone can make use of it.

On paper, the plot sounds absurd in a typically late-’90s-paranoid-thriller kind of way. The film’s opening credits, which feature shifting numbers spelling out words while Clint Mansell’s (undeniably kickass) techno theme rattles in the background, might trick the unsuspecting viewer into thinking they’re about to watch something enjoyably stupid along the lines of Swordfish or Antitrust. But then the film properly begins, and the implausibility of the plot becomes a virtue: in tandem with the sights and sounds Pi has to offer, it turns a standard thriller into a bugged-out fever dream that’s as difficult to parse as it is to shake off.

'Pi' Boasts Striking, Frightening Cinematography and Sound

The film’s aesthetic, while unmistakable and haunting, is not quite as sui generis as it may appear at first glance. The symbology and black-and-white cinematography (courtesy of the then-unknown Matthew Libatique) owe a debt to Eraserhead, and the fusion of the synthetic with the organic is undoubtedly inspired by Tetsuo: The Iron Man. But there are plenty of ways Pi distinguishes itself, most notably through the ultra-high contrast of its cinematography. At times, it obscures the action to a fascinating, disorienting effect: a white keyboard is so washed-out that it’s impossible to see the letters on the keys, and one profile shot of Max completely blanks out his facial features even though the camera can’t be more than a foot away from his head. Other times, it takes familiar environments — a cramped apartment, a Jewish deli — and turns them into foreboding liminal spaces, the kind of places where the outside world ceases to exist. At one point, Max delivers a monologue to the rabbi who had him kidnapped (it’s complicated); as he grows angrier and more passionate, the light hits his face in just the right way, and his shaved, baggy-eyed head looks uncannily like a skull.

The sound of Pi is just as brilliant — and disturbing — as the cinematography. There is no escape from noise in Max’s world: there is always the chittering hum of his massive computer, the whine of a drill he uses to repair Euclid or the relentless blare of a ringing telephone. And that’s just the stuff outside his head, the stuff that exists objectively in-universe; the audience is also privy to the high-frequency beeps that represent Max’s migraines, as well as his increasingly aggressive, rambling internal monologue that eventually devolves into shouting numbers at the top of his lungs. Elsewhere, there are sounds that blur the lines between reality and unreality: consider the sounds of carnal bliss that occur whenever Euclid works on a particularly complex problem, which might be noisy neighbors or might represent the divine creative forces that make Euclid secrete a suspiciously sticky white slime. The aural overload is unnerving; still more unnerving are the parts where, without warning, the sound drops out altogether.

Some might view Pi as a fascinating if somewhat janky, test run for the rest of Aronofsky’s filmography. Requiem for a Dream, for example, used many of the same tricks as Pi, including abrasive sound design and rapid-cut montages, just with a more polished presentation. It also establishes many of Aronofsky’s favorite themes, including obsession, Jewish mysticism, and shocking acts of body horror. (One particularly memorable example happens near the end of Pi; you’ll know it when you see it.) But while Requiem uses these tropes of disorientation in service of punishing melodrama, and mother! uses them for portentous (if not pretentious) allegory, Pi is a blast of deranged, untamed artistic impulse. It may be rough around the edges, but that’s part of the appeal: as conceptual and weighty as Aronofsky has gotten over the years, it’s great (if somewhat alarming) fun to see him engage in madness for its own sake.