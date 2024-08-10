The Big Picture Darren Aronofsky's Requiem For a Dream features intense SnorriCam shots, capturing the characters' trauma in harrowing close-up moments.

The SnorriCam technique, used only three times in the film, adds an out-of-body experience to convey intense emotions to the viewers.

Aronofsky's masterful direction and Rabinowitz's editing, along with the SnorriCam shots, elevate Requiem For a Dream into one of the finest addiction movies ever made.

Drug-fueled dramas are typically filled with their fair share of disturbing images, and Darren Aronofsky's brilliant 2000 film Requiem For a Dream is no different. In fact, it pushes the envelope even further on what is considered suitable for a theatrical release. Starring Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, Ellen Burstyn, and Marlon Wayans, the depths of depravity that the characters go to for their next fix is often difficult to watch. If it weren't for the masterful direction of Aronofsky and the equally requisite work of his editor, Jay Rabinowitz, Requiem might have been just another story about lives ruined by addiction. However, the avant-garde filming techniques developed in the mid-1990s and crisp final cut are so spot on that they elevate the movie into the rarified air of some of the finest addiction movies ever made. The most effective technique that is used just three times in the film is a rarely used method that brings a whole new level of intensity to a scene. It's called the SnorriCam technique, and Aronofsky uses it to convey the most harrowing moments in the movie.

What Is the SnorriCam Technique Used in 'Requiem For a Dream"?

A SnorriCam is also called a chestcam, body mount camera, or a bodycam. It is a camera rigging device used in modern filmmaking that is attached to the actor's body or an inanimate object. It captures and holds its subject in a close-up shot. At the same time, the ambient background shifts wildly and indiscriminately. It is named after Einar and Eiour Snorri, the Icelandic photographers who invented it. In Requiem For a Dream. It is used by three of the four main characters to convey a super-intense, almost out-of-body depersonalization experience brought on by severe trauma. If you've seen the movie, you will recall that Ty (Wayans), Marion (Connelly), and Sara (Burstyn) each get rigged into the SnorriCam after particularly harrowing experiences. Aronofsky uses this particular technique to amplify the moment and force the viewer to experience the moment in almost the same way as the characters. Each of the three performers has a different traumatic ordeal that kicks in their disassociation, which is so effectively captured on screen.

Darren Aronofsky is largely credited with popularizing the SnorriCam after using it in his first feature film, Pi, in 1998. On its festival tour the same year, Pi garnered Aronofsky the Directing Award at Sundance, the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay, and the Gotham Open Palm. The film was a cult hit and got rave reviews from critics. This led to his second film, Requiem For a Dream. Most in the industry credit him and his use of the SnorriCam in Requiem as "putting it on the map" in directorial circles.

Which Scenes Does Darren Aronofsky Use the SnorriCam In?

When things start to go bad for the addicts in Requiem For a Dream, they go really bad really fast. When Ty is in the back of the limousine with drug dealer Brody (Bryan Chattoo), he thinks he is about to get promoted to the neighborhood dealing racket. When it turns out to be a bloody assassination of Brody by a rival gang, and his brains get splattered across Ty's face, he jumps out of the limo and as he runs, he is captured with a tight shot of his bloody face with the SnorriCam rig. He is beside himself with fear as the cops quickly chase him down and arrest him. From this moment forward, everything goes downhill for both Ty and Harry (Leto).

For Marion (Donnelly), Aronofsky puts her in the SnorriCam immediately after she is forced to sell her body to that "smug fuck" Arnie (Sean Gullette), whom she despises. As she leaves his apartment after having sex with him, she is caught in a wild shot of her face as she is vomitting from the experience. She is barely able to get out of the apartment building before leaning over and getting sick on the sidewalk. This is a completely different kind of trauma that Aronofsky wants his audience to feel, similar to Marion, who, despite her addiction, has never had to resort to selling herself before. The director is trying to make the characters' and viewers' traumas seem impossible to escape. After her traumatic shot caught on the SnorriCam, things only spiral downward for her, too. When she willingly serves as the lewd entertainment at a horrible bachelor party, she has hit rock bottom and is willing to use sex for dope.

Ellen Burstyn as Sara Goldfarb Has a Unique SnorriCam Scene in 'Requiem For a Dream'

Sara Goldfarb (Burstyn) is a different animal than the experiences of the younger addicts. She has just recently become addicted to appetite-suppressing speed pills. She gets a call that she may appear on a television infomercial and wants to fit into a small cherry-red dress that she wore when she was younger. She starts dieting and taking pills while also becoming religiously immersed in the world of a weight-loss infomercial. Her drug usage is borne out of loneliness and is a reason to get out of bed in the morning. Aronofsky decides to use the SnorriCam with Sara as she is having a nervous break. We get a close-up shot of her face as she begins to hallucinate badly. The refrigerator comes to life, and the characters from the infomercial appear in her living room. It is the most traumatic moment for Sara and is also the beginning of her having a complete breakdown.

These Three SnorriCam Shots Are Aronifsky's Signature In 'Requiem For a Dream'

The movie is so crisply and expertly edited by both Aronofsky and Jay Rabinowitz that it can be difficult to pin down the scenes that have the biggest impact on the audience. Many will point to the four fetal position scenes in the final sequence of Requiem For a Dream as the most disturbing shots. However, it is arguably the horrifying SnorriCam shots that the director uses no less than three times that make the film so unforgettable. What SnorriCam really does so well is enhance the grittiness and desperation of the main characters as their lives are completely unraveling. It is as close as you can get to the fear of the players without actually being in their heads. It is an extremely effective technique that has to be used in the right way at the right time, and how Darren Aronofsky uses it in Requiem For a Dream is a masterclass in implementing the SnorriCam.

