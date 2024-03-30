The Big Picture Watchmen's film adaptation changed the original ending to blame Doctor Manhattan instead of using a giant squid attack.

The altered ending by Snyder simplifies the narrative and aligns with Moore's anti-establishment themes more effectively.

Aronofsky and writer Hayter conceived the Doctor Manhattan ending to avoid parallels to real-life terrorist attacks.

Acclaimed as one of the greatest works of superhero storytelling ever created, Alan Moore’s comic book series Watchmen proved to be the nuanced piece of self-commentary that the genre needed. Examining the totality of American history since World War II through the perspective of a group of rogue masked vigilantes, Watchmen proved to be a biting satire of interventionism, militarism, media sensationalism, and the archetypes of the superhero genre.

While it was once deemed a work of fiction that was completely impossible to adapt, Watchmen finally reached theaters in 2009 thanks to a highly stylized adaptation from filmmaker Zack Snyder, dividing fans straight down the middle. Although Snyder’s version was very faithful to Moore’s source material, the Watchmen film made a major change to the original ending that was initially suggested by Darren Aronofsky.

How Does Zack Snyder's ‘Watchmen’ End?

Watchmen is set in an alternative version of 1985 where superheroes have existed within the public consciousness since the end of World War II. The first group of super-powered individuals, known as “The Minutemen,” helped turn the tide of the war in the favor of the Allies, and continued to impact social, economic, political, and cultural changes within the subsequent decades. Following the re-election of U.S. President Richard Nixon, the former superheroes known as “Watchmen” gather when one of their own is killed by an enigmatic assassin. Watchmen is a neo-noir mystery that features a race against time to stop a nuclear threat. If the former superheroes aren’t able to protect themselves, they will be unable to prevent the world’s most powerful nations from turning on each other in a cataclysmic war. Despite Moore’s contentious thoughts on adaptations of his work, Snyder’s film is loyal to this storyline.

Snyder’s Watchmen follows the superheroes Silk Spectre II (Malin Åkerman), Doctor Manhattan (Billy Crudup), Adrian Veidt (Matthew Goode), Rorschach (Jackie Earle Haley), and Nite Owl II (Patrick Wilson) as they search for the killer of their former ally The Comedian (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Although it’s been quite some time since the team worked together, it is discovered that Veidt is the mastermind behind the killings. Veidt admits to killing The Comedian and blaming Rorschach, as he is attempting to sow discontent among the Watchmen. Concerned that humanity will turn on itself if it puts too much faith in superheroes, Adrien is determined to prove his fellow allies’ failings on a massive scale. While Snyder’s movie is generally more interested in needle drops than philosophy, Veidt’s motivations remain the same as they were in the original text.

Snyder’s Watchmen recreates many shots from the graphic novel and even contains some passages of dialogue that are exact. However, the mechanism of Veidt’s plan in the Watchmen film is very different from what it was in the original graphic novel. In Moore’s version, Veidt unleashes a giant squid attack on New York City that destroys the urban metroplex and unites humanity in their shared grief. Snyder opted to change the ending so that the attack is blamed upon Doctor Manhattan. The ensuing controversy results in Doctor Manhattan killing Rorschach and leaving Earth permanently to take on residency on Mars.

How Did Darren Aronofsky Change ‘Watchmen'?

Prior to Snyder’s involvement with the film, Watchmen was one of Aronofsky’s many unrealized movies. Although he would eventually leave the film in order to begin work on his ambitious fantasy epic The Fountain, Aronofsky helped conceive its new ending. Screenwriter David Hayter spent a weekend developing the script with Aronofsky, as they were concerned that the squid disaster would evoke too many similarities to the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Hayter said that he “didn't feel that we should have all those images of the dead bodies in Times Square,” as he believed “that was not appropriate.”

With their intention to avoid any direct comparisons to urban terrorism, Hayter and Aronofsky wanted to find a new ending that tied more directly into Watchmen’s supernatural elements. Hayter felt that “people should just be blown to shadows, like the Hiroshima shadows that are painted on the walls in the comic book,” but it was Aronofsky who first realized that “there's only one element of supernatural magic in this story and it's Doctor Manhattan.” This allowed them to retrofit the story so that Veidt would “make it look like Doctor Manhattan was destroying all these cities.” It would be Aronofsky’s last contribution to the project before he got stuck on pre-production creating The Fountain.

The New ‘Watchmen’ Ending Works Better

Close

Although any change made to source material as beloved as Moore’s original is bound to engender controversy, the new Watchmen ending simplifies and improves upon the graphic novel. Trying to explain a giant squid attack may have worked on the pages of a graphic novel, but Snyder’s film was already nearly three hours long. Adding in an exterior threat within the last act of the story would only pad the narrative, and thus the Doctor Manhattan ending was more succinct and comprehensible. While the award-winning HBO miniseries adaptation of Watchmen continued the story based on the original ending, its nine episodes gave more time to flesh out the squid storyline in detail.

In addition to streamlining the narrative, the Watchmen film’s ending connects to Moore’s anti-establishment themes. Since Doctor Manhattan first emerged during World War II and was symbolic of a nuclear weapon, it would make sense for him to be blamed for inadvertently wreaking havoc on innocent civilians. It serves as a better explanation for why Doctor Manhattan leaves Earth in the first place, showing how the public’s distrust of superheroes reaches its peak. The emotional performances of Crudup and Åkerman make the doomed romantic bond between Silk Spectre II and Doctor Manhattan even more tragic. Even though Aronofsky didn’t end up directing Watchmen, he did end up conceiving its most inventive revision to the original material.

