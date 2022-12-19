Darren Aronofsky's The Whale just premiered with the highest debut for an arthouse film in 2022. The film, starring Brendan Fraser in the performance of his career, follows a reclusive, depressed, and overweight English teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

Notorious for his in-your-face and often confrontational approach to filmmaking, Aronofsky is one of the most celebrated albeit polarizing directors in the movie business. His films are one-of-a-kind, providing cinematic experiences audiences won't soon forget. And while they're all visually striking and emotionally jarring, some are undeniably more traumatizing than others.

8/8 'The Fountain' (2006)

Aronofsky paired with his then-partner, Academy Award-winner Rachel Weisz, for the 2006 surreal fantasy The Fountain. Weisz co-stars with Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman in a story about one man's pursuit to cheat fate. The film blends elements of fantasy, science fiction, and historical fiction to create what is, in many ways, Aronofsky's most experimental film.

The Fountain received mixed reviews from critics and was a box office bomb. However, it's an underrated masterpiece on its way to becoming a cult classic. As Aronofsky's most romantic effort, The Fountain lacks the same in-your-face approach as some of the director's most notorious projects. The film is heavily concerned with spirituality, juggling heavy metaphysical concepts that might make it hard to follow. However, it's far from a traumatic experience.

7/8 'Noah' (2014)

Following Black Swan's success, Aronofsky had the industry in a chokehold. His next effort, the high-budget fantasy Noah, was a surprising turn for a director who always favored small productions. Starring Oscar winners Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly, Noah is an ambitious retelling of the classic Biblical tale of the flood.

Visually dazzling and featuring many of the director's common themes, Noah is as close as Aronofsky will get to directing a blockbuster. The film tries to be a classic epic in the vein of The Ten Commandments, but Aronofsky's passion -- or obsession, as some might call it -- for horror and existentialism sneak their way into the story. Noah features big-scale battles ins service of a timeless story but loses the intimacy and sense of dread that makes Aronofsky's other films so upsetting.

6/8 'Pi' (1998)

Aronofsky's first feature is also his most underrated effort. Pi follows a mathematician obsessed with finding a number that's apparently found in nature's universal patterns. Pi deals with several common themes found across Aronofsky's impressive filmography, including obsession and the descent into paranoia and chaos at the seemingly hopeless pursuit of an unreachable goal.

Shot in high-contrast black-and-white reversal film, Pi is visually hypnotizing if not narratively cohesive -- a burden many of Aranofsky's films share. The protagonists' delusions become increasingly intense as the plot follows, culminating in a cathartic but satisfying conclusion that stands as one of Aronofsky's rare "happy" endings. Pi is about the thrilling and intense ride, and while it will certainly leave an impression, it won't be a particularly jarring one.

5/8 'The Whale' (2022)

Image via A24

Brendan Fraser is at his utter best in The Whale. Co-starring opposite Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, and Samantha Morton, Fraser is the best part of the film -- the only good part, some might say. Indeed, The Whale is among 2022's most divisive films, with good reason.

Aronofsky does his best to provide the story with the empathy it so desperately needs. However, his notoriously relentless style might not be the best fit for such a delicate subject. The Whale might seem like an exercise in cruelty -- many will find Charlie's binge-eating scene particularly hard to watch. However, Fraser's tender and deeply human performance is more than enough to balance Aronofsky's provocative impulses, resulting in an intense but worthwhile cinematic experience.

4/8 'Black Swan' (2010)

Natalie Portman won her Oscar for Aronofsky's psychological horror film Black Swan. The film, co-starring Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, and Barbara Hershey follows Nina, a demure ballerina who explores her limits as she becomes overwhelmed by the leading role in a new production of Swan Lake.

Movies about artists succumbing to their obsessions are a popular trend in Hollywood. However, Black Swan stands out thanks to its intense and flexible nature, blending elements of body horror and the erotic thriller to craft a comprehensive story. As Nina's reality becomes distorted and her limits blurred, the film descends into the same tumultuous yet alluring chaos she embraces to become the Black Swan. With unforgettable sequences and an all-timer performance by Portman, Black Swan is a cinematic triumph that audiences won't soon forget.

3/8 'The Wrestler' (2008)

Mikey Rourke's comeback came in 2008 with Aronofsky's The Wrestler. The film follows an aging professional wrestler who tries to mend his broken relationship with his daughter and start a romance with a stripper as he clings to the former glory of his heyday. Marisa Tomei and Evan Rachel Wood co-star.

Arguably Aronofsky's most sympathetic film, The Wrestler is a heartbreaking exploration of life and love, elevated by Rourke's career-best work. Tough to sit through but ultimately rewarding, The Wrestler might be the director's best film. The final scene, which features some of the most heart-wrenching moments ever captured in film, will leave a profound mark on audiences, many of whom haven't been able to forget about it, fourteen years after the movie's premiere.

2/8 'Mother!' (2017)

Image via Paramount Pictures

2017's Mother! is Aronofsky at his most unrestrained. Starring Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, the film is a highly allegorical story about a woman and her husband who receive increasingly hostile visitors at their secluded home.

Elevated by an extremely committed and vulnerable performance from Lawrence, Mother! is Aronofsky's most confusing and extreme film. The bonkers third act, which features everything from a crowd devouring a baby to a bloodied Lawrence committing mass murder, is one for the ages. Not everyone will be on board with the film's deranged tone, but one thing's for sure: no one will forget it.

1/8 'Requiem For A Dream' (2000)

Aronofsky rose to fame with Requiem for a Dream, the story of four individuals whose lives descend into disarray and suffering because of their drug addiction. Ellen Burstyn received an Oscar nomination for her work in the film, which co-stars Jennifer Connelly, Jared Leto, and Marlon Wayans.

It wouldn't be an understatement to say Requiem for a Dream features the most disturbing ending to a movie ever. Aronofsky is merciless when portraying his character's pain and destruction, creating one of the most discomforting and raw depictions of addiction. Requiem for a Dream cemented Aronofsky as one of cinema's great provocateurs and ensured audiences would never listen to "Lux Aeterna" without wanting to assume the fetal position.

