Darren Criss is one of the first stars announced to join Disney+'s upcoming original Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion. With the voice of an angel and an Emmy to boot, Criss is a great addition and will surely fit in well with the other Muppets. Other celebrity cameos and cast announcements are likely to follow soon.

Muppets Haunted Mansion follows Gonzo on Halloween night, as he is challenged to spend one night in The Haunted Mansion. Joining Gonzo are Muppets regulars Pepe the Prawn, Kermit the Frog, Scooter, Janice, Beaker, Fozzie Bear, and, of course, Miss Piggy. In a shot at all couples who like to dress as each other for Halloween, Kermit and Miss Piggy decide to do just that — and the first pictures of this hysterical idea are absolutely genius. The film will be directed and co-written by Muppets veteran Kirk R. Thatcher, and also co-written by animation extraordinaire Kelly Younger.

Image via Fox

RELATED: 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' Original Halloween Special Coming to Disney+

Criss has been cast as the Caretaker for The Haunted Mansion, and an adorable little poster gives us a first look at his character. Criss shared the news on his Twitter account with this appropriately spooky caption to match: "Take care foolish mortals cuz I’m care-takin’ with @TheMuppets for their Halloween special, The Muppets Haunted Mansion coming soon to @disneyplus. Check this grim grinning bro out to socialize…"

In 2021, Criss has most often lent his voice to animated projects like his recent turn on Rick and Morty as Bruce Chutback. Additionally, he voiced the character of Superman in Justice Society: World War II for DC Comics. The long-time musical theater veteran once again participated in the outdoor musical theatre festival Elsie Fest in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, just this past weekend, as he's also a co-founder of the NYC event. Fans who attended the festival got the first hint at Criss' upcoming role in Muppets Haunted Mansion, as he was joined on stage by Miss Piggy for a special duet.

Muppets Haunted Mansion will premiere on Disney+ later this fall. Check out Criss' Twitter post below.

KEEP READING: Darren Criss and I Sat at Pianos to Geek About 'Royalties,' Music Theory, and Mark Hamill

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Peacemaker' Poster Reveals the Irreverent Antihero of James Gunn's HBO Max Series We have our first look at the upcoming spinoff of 'The Suicide Squad.'

Read Next