Keep yourself alive, everybody, because ABC is bringing a Queen spectacular right to your homes. The network has announced that Darren Criss will host The Queen Family Singalong, a night of performances highlighting the songs of rock’n’roll royalty — quite literally — bringing together musical artists beloved by families the world over as the fourth installment in its Singalong Series.

The special, an hour-long event premiering on November 4 at 8 p.m. EST, will feature performances of Queen classics from albums like "News of the World," "Hot Space," and even "Innuendo." Joining Criss are a number of musical icons, including Adam Lambert (who currently serves as Queen’s frontman) singing “The Show Must Go On”; Fall Out Boy performing “Under Pressure”, originally recorded with David Bowie; Pentatonix performing “Somebody to Love”; JoJo Siwa and Orianthi singing “We Will Rock You”; and OneRepublic performing “We Are The Champions”, among others.

And while no one could ever compete with the voice of the late, great Freddie Mercury, the special will also feature the casts of some of Disney Theatrical Production’s Broadway shows — including The Lion King and Aladdin - will come together to perform a showstopping version of “Don’t Stop Me Now," Queen’s iconic single from their 1979 album, "Jazz."

November 2021 marks thirty years since the world lost Mercury, one of history’s greatest musical icons, and ABC’s celebration is not the only one honoring the life of the late musician. The BBC is also airing Freddie Mercury: The Final Act this month, a new documentary covering the last five years of the singer’s life and career, featuring new interviews with fellow Queen bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as new footage covering the tribute concert put on in his honor in 1992.

The Queen Family Singalong will premiere for one night only on ABC on November 4, at 8 p.m. EST.

